House PASSES bill to avoid a shutdown until Dec 16 – and give $12 BILLION in aid to Ukraine 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

On Friday, the House approved a stopgap funding measure to keep the government running until Dec. 16, avoiding a government shutdown before the midnight deadline.

The continuing resolution made its way through the lower house 230-201 on a largely party-line vote. The Senate passed the bill with a large bipartisan majority on Thursday and it now heads to President Biden’s desk.

The continuing resolution (CR) primarily funds the government at its current levels and opens up debate on longer-term bills until after the midterms, but includes an additional $1 billion to help low-income families with heating bills.

The House Republican Party had spoken out against the bill, urging members to vote no due to increased funding from Ukraine and underfunding for border security. Believing Democrats will lose one or both houses, some Republicans, mostly from the Liberty Caucus, have also said they don’t want to give them a chance to pass a year-long funding bill during the “lame duck” session. between the midterm elections and Congress. ‘next session.

On Friday, the House approved a stopgap funding measure to keep the government running until Dec. 16, avoiding a government shutdown before the midnight deadline.

Ten Republicans voted for the measure: Adam Kinzinger, Ill., Garrett Graves, La., Steve Womack, Ark., Chris Jacobs, NY, Hal Rogers, Ky., Fred Upton, Mich., Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick, New York and Patrick McHenry, North Carolina

Ukraine’s $12.4 billion in funding includes $7.8 billion in combined direct and indirect military assistance, $4.5 billion for economic stabilization, and $35 million to secure nuclear materials in Ukraine.

Total US aid to Ukraine since the invasion will now reach about $66 billion.

The bill contains another $18.8 billion for natural disasters through FEMA’s disaster relief fund, including wildfires in the West, flooding in Kentucky and hurricanes in the Southeast.

Left out of the deal was Senator Joe Manchin’s pipeline permitting legislation. The West Virginia Democrat asked Schumer to drop him out of CR after Republicans called it a “political revenge scheme” and opposed by progressives as a boon to the fossil fuel industry.

As the deadline approached, Schumer dropped the permitting language, which would have needed 60 votes to pass.

House members now follow senators to their districts. Both chambers will be out of session until after the midterm elections, on November 15.