House Passes Assault Weapons Ban That Is Doomed in Senate

He dismissed the recently passed law as a “weak, modest measure”.

Republicans argued that AR-15-style guns are popular sporting rifles that law-abiding citizens use for self-defense and hunting. And they dismissed the assault weapons law as an attempt by liberals to trample gun rights while doing nothing to tackle the root causes of crime.

“Let’s call this for what it is: It’s a gun grab, pure and simple,” said Pennsylvania Republican Representative Guy Reschenthaler. “This bill is not about public safety. Rather, this is the most severe restriction of the Second Amendment since the passing of the assault weapons ban in 1994.”

As Friday’s vote united Democrats, the assault weapons ban sparked an intense internal debate that brought party divisions to light on the issue of law enforcement and crime, a theme Republicans have indicated will be a key part of their campaign attacks on Democrats ahead of them. to the midterm elections.

Democrats originally planned to tie the vote to ban assault weapons with legislation that would provide more money to local law enforcement. Moderate Democrats from conservative-oriented districts argued that passing the police funding would soften Republican charges that Democrats are soft on crime and bent on harming the police.

But the police legislation came in for criticism from progressives and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, who insisted that more police accountability measures should be taken. As the House August recess begins this weekend, Democratic leaders decided to vote only on the assault weapons bill.

Ms. Pelosi said on Friday lawmakers would continue to work on police legislation after returning to Washington later in the summer.