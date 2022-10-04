House owned by NRL bad boy Paul Vaughan who hosted the infamous Dragons Covid barbecue for rent

The infamous Covid pandemic party house that saw St George Illawarra prop Paul Vaughan land in hot water has hit the property market.

The NRL star was forced to issue a public apology and was fined $50,000 and banned for eight games after hosting a party at his house in Shellharbour on New South Wales’ south coast during the height of Covid and orders to stay at home issued by NSW Police.

Now, with the Bulldogs prop on his way to the English Super League, his home has briefly appeared on the property market for rent and has since been snapped up in the tight rental market.

Vaughan’s property was quickly snapped up on the rental market despite the $1395 per unit price tag. week to rent the Shellharbour home in Wollongong

After one season with the Bulldogs, Vaughan says goodbye to the NRL and heads to the UK

The heavily renovated 1960s home was described as ‘one of Shellharbour Village’s most sought after locations’ and was listed for $1395 a week with six month to two year leases on offer. It is unclear who the new tenants will be and the Vaughan family are moving out in November to go to the UK.

One thing is for sure, it is the perfect place to host a party now that the Covid restrictions have been eased. The rear patio and pool area was described as ‘encouraging year-round entertaining for any size gathering and weather conditions’.

The home is just one street back from Wollongong beach and comprises five bedrooms, central family room, dining room and kitchen area opening onto an alfresco overlooking the pool area. A cabana and spa complete the opulence.

The house was built for entertaining, including this deck overlooking the sandstone pool area

The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of places to hide and there’s plenty of living space to enjoy too

Vaughan bought the house in 2019 for $1.382 million, and the property is now valued between $1.8 million and $2 million.

The NRL was in a biosecurity bubble at the time of the party and the Dragons had been given five days off training but were ordered to adhere to both NRL and state Covid protocols.

Instead, Vaughan sent out a text inviting his teammates around for a barbecue, which resulted in 13 other players being fined $1000 and suspended by the NRL for one match. NRL fines in excess of $300,000 were also handed out.

NRL fines Dragons revelers Paul Vaughan – $50,000 Blake Lawrie – $20,000 Corey Norman – $50,000 Daniel Alvaro – $15,000 Jack Bird – $25,000 Josh Kerr – $18,000 Josh McGuire – $12,000 Kaide Ellis – $5,000 Matt Dufty – $23,000 Paul Vaughan – $50,000 Tyrell Fuimaono – $12,000 Zac Lomax – $31,000 Jack de Belin – $42,000 Gerard Beale – $2,000

Striker Jack de Bellin was infamously found hiding under a bed at the property when the authorities arrived to break up the party.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys had described the players’ actions as ‘arrogant’ at the time.

“It’s crazy that they think, one, that they can do it and two, that they can get away with it,” Deputy Commissioner Worboys said.

‘I think there is a touch of arrogance about it.

“To their credit, they were cooperative with the police when the police finally went to the home and did these investigations the next day.”

Vaughan issued a public apology on social media and also appeared on NRL 360 to also apologize for his actions.

“First of all, I’m sorry,” he wrote in his statement.

‘My actions were stupid, inexplicable and irresponsible.

‘The events that took place over the weekend were thoughtless and disrespectful not only to the game I love, but to all sponsors, members and fans as well as the wider community.

– The reality is that I should have known better and I’m really sorry.

‘I have let a lot of people down through my actions and I hope this sincere apology shows how deeply sorry I am and that I realize the enormity and stupidity of what I have done.

‘To say I learned a lesson from this is an understatement. I hope that one day in the future I may have the opportunity to show my remorse through better actions on and off the field.

Vaughan offers a tearful apology on NRL 360 after his career was put in jeopardy

“Again, I apologize to my teammates, the NRL, the club, its members, sponsors and fans along with all stakeholders in the game and the community.”

Former Dragons cult hero Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell was also drawn into the drama as he lived opposite the infamous Vaughan party house at the time.

It had been reported that Riddell played down the party and was abusive to media on the street. He then took to Twitter to claim that these claims were false and has since deleted his Twitter account.