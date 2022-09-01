House Oversight panel will finally get Trump financial documents

<!–

The chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, announced it will obtain Trump’s financial records after the former president agreed not to appeal an appeals court decision.

Maloney (DN.Y.) announced the breakthrough three years after her predecessor asked the committee chairperson for it, and weeks after she lost her own congressional primaries.

“After numerous judicial victories, I am pleased that my committee has now reached an agreement to obtain key financial documents that former President Trump spent years fighting to hide from Congress,” she said in a statement.

The legal saga is so long and intricate that Maloney has released a legal path timeline that will give lawmakers a glimpse into Trump’s accounting practices, which are also the subject of a civil investigation in New York.

The accounting firm Mazars, which managed the Trump organization’s account, will provide documents to the House Oversight Committee in response to a subpoena, the committee announced

It started in 2019 under former chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, the panel subpoenaed the documents from the accounting firm Mazars that the Trump Organization used as part of its investigation into “unprecedented conflicts of interest, self-trafficking and foreign financial ties.”

A key part of that investigation came when former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified before the committee that the Trump organization boosted valuations when seeking funding, then kept them low when dealing with the tax authorities.

That became an important area of ​​focus for New York AG Letitia James.

The subpoena sparked a legal battle while Trump was in the White House and opposed the subpoena. It went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled 7-2 in 2020 that a lower court should consider the separation of powers at play and set a standard that requires a legislative interest.

House Oversight and Reform Chairman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (DN.Y.) announced the agreement. She lost her primary last month

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified before Trump’s financial practices panel in 2019

The original subpoena went out under the late Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD)

Former President Trump strengthens his legal team following the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago. The commission said it has agreed not to appeal Mazars’ decision by an appeals court

Trump’s lawyers have announced their withdrawal

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the latest subpoena meets that standard.

“Under the agreement reached by the commission, former President Trump has agreed not to further appeal the DC Circuit ruling, and Mazars USA has agreed to follow the court’s order and proceed as soon as possible. provide responsive documents to the committee,” said Maloney’s office.

Trump’s attorneys filed a document with the U.S. Court of Appeals for DC on Aug. 31 announcing the agreement.

“In light of the panel’s ruling, Plaintiffs, Mazars and the Committee reached a settlement in this case on August 30, 2022. The claimants hereby withdraw their request for revision en banc’, according to the document.

Mazars USA announced in February that it cut ties with the Trump organization, saying it could no longer stand behind a decade of statements about the company’s financial condition.

The apparent agreement comes as Trump pools his legal resources on a new front as he faces a Justice Department investigation into the removal and storage of government documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump on Wednesday reprimanded the FBI for the way it photographed a collection of top-secret documents found in his Mar-a-Lago office.

He has strengthened his legal team amid speculation that some of his lawyers could be witnesses in the case, with one of them signing a document testifying to a “diligent search” for classified information in Mar-a-Lago.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.