House of the Dragon’s viral VFX error will be corrected and sent to HBO streaming platforms

Three years after the now infamous Starbucks cup incident in the final season of Game of Thrones, the prequel series House of the Dragon has its own unfortunate gaffe, just three episodes in.

Many fans noticed by the end of the third episode – Second of His Name – that Paddy Considine was still wearing a green glove to hide two missing fingers of his character King Viserys Targaryen.

Photos of the green glove went viral on social media after Sunday’s episode, featuring HBO narration The Hollywood Reporter that the episode will be corrected with the new version arriving on streaming platforms this week.

The moment takes place just at the beginning of a new scene in the 45th minute of the episode, where Viserys hands a scroll to Ser Addam (Oscar Salem) and tells him to “make haste” and give it to Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). dwarf stone.

While the scene is pretty trivial in the main scheme of the episode, the digital effects artists failed to remove Visery’s pinky and ring fingers, which had green coverings, so VFX artists could remove them in post-production.

That didn’t happen, however, and fans on social media like Sarah Capps found themselves sharing a photo on Twitter Sunday night clearly showing the green trim.

“Not the green screen glove on Viserys’ missing fingers #hotd,” Capps said in her tweet, which received more than 1,000 likes.

The incident was reminiscent of the Starbucks cup that was clearly seen during a dinner scene during the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 8.

In fact, the investigation surrounding the moment led to Ryan Condal, creator/showrunner of House of the Dragon, making sure they had a “very heavily controlled set” during filming, even jokingly, “there was a lot of Starbucks hunting on the corridor’.

“We used to joke that we were going to make Starbucks cups so they at least fit the scene,” he added.

Still, the incident does shed light on one of this season’s great mysteries, the unspecified illness from which King Viserys suffers, which has been suggested but not fully addressed.

The disease was first suggested in the premiere, when the maesters tried to treat a lesion on his back that somehow refused to heal.

Another scene in the second episode – which takes place six months after the premiere – showed the king being treated with maggots to remove the dead flesh from his little finger, although that apparently didn’t work either.

The third episode revealed that both his pinky and ring fingers had been amputated, though no further details about the mysterious illness were revealed.

House of the Dragon returns with the fourth of the eight-episode first season on Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO.