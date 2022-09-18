House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock on her ‘gnarly’ experience of filming in a brothel

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has spoken out about the “shocking” experience of filming scenes for the series in a brothel, where she claims extras were in sex positions for up to 12 hours.

The 22-year-old actress, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spin-off, said she felt “overdressed” while shooting her scenes at the callhouse as she spent a whole day surrounded by completely naked people.

She told the New York Post: ‘There were extras we had just met who were 69 for 12 hours.

“It’s pretty clumsy, we felt pretty overdressed because everyone was naked.”

In the fourth episode of the HBO show, her character Rhaenyra is taken to the capital of Westeros, King’s Landing, where she visits a brothel with her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), where the couple share a kiss.

Milly had no idea what to expect when director Clare Kilner made sure the first time she saw the brothel location was when she arrived to film her scenes.

She explained, “That was our first time walking through the brothel, and he leads her around the room with all those other bodies.

“So that was quite shocking. You say, “This is a bit weird and stupid”.’

She praised Matt for putting her at ease during the scenes and added that the couple had an intimacy coordinator to help them perform convincingly.

Tell the story: In the fourth episode, her character is taken to King’s Landing, the capital of Westeros, where she visits a brothel with her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith, pictured), where they kiss

It comes after Emma revealed that she was discouraged from meeting Emma D’Arcy, who plays the older version of her character.

Milly, who plays Rhaenyra at age 15, revealed to: The Hollywood Reporter that she had never seen Game of Thrones as she went through many auditions via Zoom, revealing that she was “shocked” to learn how pivotal her role really was.

‘I was suprised. I was just really shocked,” she added, while also revealing that she was able to talk to Emily Carey via FaceTime and that she went for a walk with Fabian Frankel (Ser Criston Cole)… although director Miguel Sapochnik discouraged her from dating. Emma D to go. ‘Arcy.

‘Me and Emma said, ‘Let’s meet up.’ We wanted to make an appointment with [director Miguel Sapochnik] and talk about Rhaenyra’s development as a character,” she said.

‘And Miguel didn’t want us to meet – which was very interesting! So we never had that discussion,” she added.

‘Miguel said, ‘Trust you both have it.’ I think he knew we’d try to copy each other,” Alcock explained.