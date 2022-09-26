House Of The Dragon’s Milly Alcock at Burberry show

She is known as the fearless princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House Of The Dragon.

And Milly Alcock looked very different from her character as she put on a glamor show in a silver dress for the Burberry show in London’s Bermondsey on Monday.

The 22-year-old actress swapped out her famous platinum blonde wig to show off her natural short wavy locks.

She’s far from Westeros! House Of The Dragon’s Milly Alcock looked very different from Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as she made a very glamorous appearance at the Burberry show in Bermondsey on Monday

Same, same, but different: pictured as Rhaenyra in Games Of Thrones spin-off

Her dress was decorated with gemstones and had a gemstone fringed, showing her legs.

She posed for snaps, a silver Burberry bag in hand as she prepared to join the FROW.

The runway saw people like Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell. Bella Hadid is all showing off their stuff.

And a host of A-listers also showed up to lend their support to the fashion event, including Kanye West, Maya Jama and Stormzy.

Flashing the flesh: her dress was embellished with gems and it had a fringed gem, showing her legs

The famous trench coat: she draped the brand’s signature mac over her shoulders

Model moment: Bella Hadid shone in a leggy bodysuit as she joined the glamorous Irina Shayk at Burberry’s London Fashion Week show on Monday

The event comes just a week after Milly spoke out about the “shocking” experience of filming scenes for the series in a brothel, where she claims extras sat in sex positions for up to 12 hours.

The actress said she felt “overdressed” while shooting her callhouse scenes as she spent an entire day surrounded by completely naked people in the Game Of Thrones spin-off.

She told the New York Post: ‘There were extras we had just met who were 69 for 12 hours.

“It’s pretty clumsy, we felt pretty overdressed because everyone was naked.”

A-listers: Camila Morrone, Milly and Jourdan Dunn were all on the show together

Friends in high places: (L to R) Labrinth, Camila, Milly, Jourdan and Fireboy

In the fourth episode of the HBO show, her character Rhaenyra is taken to the capital of Westeros, King’s Landing, where she visits a brothel with her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), where the couple share a kiss.

Milly, who plays a 15-year-old on the show, said she had no idea what to expect as director Clare Kilner made sure the first time she saw the brothel location was when she arrived to film her scenes.

She explained, “That was our first time walking through the brothel, and he leads her around the room with all those other bodies.

“So that was quite shocking. You say, “This is a bit weird and stupid”.’

She praised Matt for putting her at ease during the scenes and added that the couple had an intimacy coordinator to help them perform convincingly.