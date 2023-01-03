House of the Dragon’s Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn’t make wife a producer

New details have emerged about the surprise departure of House of the Dragon season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.

While fans weren’t terribly surprised when HBO released a season 2 renewal just days after the series premiered, many fans were surprised when Sapochnik said a few days later that he was stepping down as co-showrunner, though he will still be on . board as executive producer.

Now a new report has surfaced Puk who claims Sapochnik’s departure came after HBO refused to let his wife, actress Alexis Raben — who also served as a producer on the first season — return as a producer for season 2, citing her lack of experience.

Reports of Sapochnik’s departure came in late August, adding that the departure was amicable and that he still has a first-look deal to develop other projects at HBO…although this new report claims those projects are unlikely to take place .

The report claims that the real reason for Sapochnik’s departure came after a “prolonged standoff” between him on the network over his wife Raben rejoining the producing team.

Raben appeared in four episodes of House of the Dragon as Talya, Queen Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) lady-in-waiting, though she was credited as a producer in all 10 episodes.

When Sapochnik asked his wife to return to the producing team with him and Condal, HBO “politely said no, citing her inexperience,” two sources said, though HBO declined to comment.

The negotiations were described as “a whole blowout” that even led to HBO hiring a mediator to try and diffuse the situation.

When it was all said and done, Sapochnik decided to walk away from the show with his wife, even firing his agents on William Morris Enedavor (WME) and heading to Creative Artists Agency (CAA) with his wife.

Sapochnik directed some of the biggest and best episodes of Game of Thrones, earning two Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the 2016 episode Battle of the Bastards and sharing Outstanding Drama Series in 2019 with the rest of the producers of the show.

So it came as no surprise that he was added as co-showrunner on House of the Dragon, along with Ryan Condal, who co-created the series with Game of Thrones author George RR Martin.

Just days after the inevitable season 2 renewal, Sapochnik announced his departure as co-showrunner for the second season.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work within the GoT universe over the past few years, especially the last two years with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished with Season 1 and thrilled with the enthusiastic response from our viewers,” Sapochnik said in his August statement.

“It was incredibly difficult to decide to move on, but I know it’s the right choice for me, both personally and professionally,” added Sapochnik.

“I’m so happy to continue to be a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and of course I wish Ryan and his team the best of luck and all the best with season two and beyond,” he concluded.

House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, following the lead of the Targaryen family who ruled Westeros on the power of their dragons.

The first season featured a number of controversial time jumps and ended with the deadly incident that will spark civil war between the Targaryen and Hightower families.

The Season 1 finale drew a whopping 9.3 million viewers, the most viewers for an HBO episode since the Game of Thrones series finale in 2019.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is not expected to air on HBO until sometime in 2024.

