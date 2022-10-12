‘House of the Dragon’s Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent’s Beliefs?

Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It’s somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon trying to justify their actions on the basis of religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series who somehow doesn’t have blood on his hands, so it feels a bit odd to claim to have integrity. However, House of the Dragon is based on some elements from medieval history. As in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.





In King’s Landing, the primary religion is the Faith of the Seven; in Game of Thrones, the gods of this belief system are called the “new gods.” It’s not the only religion in George RR Martinthe fictional universe. The Starks and the other northern houses honor the Old Gods of the Forest, and the Greyjoys of the Iron Island believe in the “Drowned God” and his connection to the sea. There is a multitude of different religions and philosophies in Bravos as there is a confluence of culture beyond the Narrow Sea.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, the Faith of the Seven has a tight grip on the decisions made by those close to the Iron Throne. Some characters in House of the Dragon seem to take their faith more seriously than others. In ‘The Princess and the Queen’, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) claims that Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) had an affair with Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), and that her sons Jacaerys (Leo Hart), Lucerys (Harvey Sadler), and Joffrey are illegitimate. While Alicent has obvious political reasons for questioning the children’s eligibility to rule, she does so on the grounds that they violate the Faith of the Seven.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Ending Declared: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?





What is the faith of the seven?

Image via HBO

The Faith of the Seven is over six thousand years old and originated on Essos among the Andals. The Andals believed that the “God of Seven” spoke to them and offered guidance. This “God of Seven” is composed of The Father (representing justice), The Mother (representing mercy), The Maiden (representing purity), The Crone (representing wisdom), The Warrior (representing strength), The Smith (representing craftsmanship), and The Stranger (representing death). This deity is honored with a seven-pointed star that can be seen in many of the religious ceremonies of both shows.

When the Andals began their invasion of Westeros, they took their religion with them. Armed with weapons of steel, the Andals easily conquered the First Men and discredited their spiritual beliefs. As we learn in Game of Thrones, the Andals killed the Children of the Forest and burned their weirwood trees because they considered them an affront to their faith. With the exception of the Iron Islands and the north, the kingdoms loyal to the invaders chose to stop practicing their local customs.

The Faith of the Seven is led by the High Septon in the Great Sept of Baelor seen in King’s Landing in Game of Thrones. Followers gather in Temples of the Faith for formal ceremonies such as weddings, funerals and knights. The Faith is strict about the integrity of its followers and expressly forbids incest, homosexuality, infidelity and consanguinity.

Faith’s Connection with House Hightower

In House of the DragonKing Viserys I falls under the influence of his hand, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Otto slowly undermines Viserys’ judgment and introduces his daughter as a potential new bride. In ‘The Lord of the Tides’, Rhaenyra returns to King’s Landing to find that House Hightower’s influence has proliferated. The drake and ancient Valyrian statues in the palace have been replaced with a seven-pointed star representing the Faith of the Seven. Alicent wears a necklace with the same symbol.

The Hightowers have a historical connection to their religion. Otto’s ancestor, Manfred Hightower, was one of the first lords of Westeros to bow to the Andals. House Hightower took advantage of their newfound relationship to gain a position of power within the faith. The first of September was built in their kingdom of Oldtown. When Aegon the Conqueror began his siege, House Hightower suffered adversity. The Targaryens did not initially follow the Faith of the Seven.

Aegon eventually repented after a critical victory, but the Septs disagreed with his marriage to his sister. Those loyal to their religious beliefs became known as the ‘Faith Militant’ and eventually rebelled against House Targaryen during Maegor’s reign. Viserys’ predecessor, King Jaehaerys, forbade the Faith Militant from taking up arms against the crown.

The Role of Faith in ‘Game of Thrones’

Image via HBO

The Faith Militant returns in season 5 of Game of Thrones under the control of their new leader, the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce). The Sparrows are growing more and more powerful among the people of Westeros, brutally attacking those who commit sins of faith. The sparrows eventually corrupt the mind of young King Tommen Lanniester (Dean-Charles Chapman) and publicly shame his mother Cersei (Lena Headey) for having an affair with her brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

However, Cersei takes revenge on the Faith Militant by setting a trap at her own trial. She uses a secret device to detonate the Great Sept of Baelor, destroying the Faith Militant and House Tyrell. This allows Cersei to take control of the Iron Throne for herself, despite not claiming it.

House of the Dragon premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.