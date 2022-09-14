House Of The Dragon’s Emily Carey, 19, admits she was ‘scared’ to film sex scenes with co-star, 49

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

House Of The Dragon star Emily Carey has admitted she was afraid to shoot sex scenes with her co-star Paddy Considine, who is 30 years her senior.

The actress, 19, stars as Alicent Hightower in the Game Of Thrones prequel series, while Paddy, 49, plays King Viserys, whom she marries.

In the final episode, Alicent is awakened in the middle of the night by her maidservant who says that the king has “asked for her presence.”

Candid: House Of The Dragon star Emily Carey has admitted she was ‘scared’ to shoot sex scenes with her co-star Paddy Considine, who is 30 years her senior

In the next scene, she is seen silently while Viserys has sex with her.

Speaking to Newsweek, Emily admitted she was nervous about filming the scene before meeting and getting to know Paddy.

She said, “I was scared because I hadn’t met Paddy at that time. I didn’t know how happy he was and how easy he would make the scene.

“The first scene I read from the show was my sex scene and my intimacy scenes. All I saw was, you know, a 47-year-old man and I was a little concerned.’

Storyline: The 19-year-old actress stars as Alicent Hightower in the Game Of Thrones prequel series, while Paddy, 49, plays King Viserys, whom she marries

Emily said she watched Game Of Thrones from her role in preparation and that some of the violent sex scenes worried her about what she should be doing in House Of Dragon.

The actress added that she was comforted by the presence of an intimacy coordinator on set.

She said: ‘Having that outlet, being able to talk everything out and not be shunned, or not feel uncomfortable. In the rehearsal room she was a huge help and on set she was a huge help. It was a lot easier than I thought it would be.’

House Of Dragon is set 172 years before Game Of Thrones and is based on George RR Martin’s novel Fire & Blood.

Emily said, “It scared me because I still hadn’t met Paddy at that point. I didn’t know how happy he was and how easy he would make the scene.”

The show was was given the go-ahead for season two just days after the first episode of the HBO series premiered on August 21.

The fantasy series attracted a total of 10 million viewers on the night of its premiere, Variety reported, which caused little hesitation in an extension.

Due to additional playbacks, the number has soared to a whopping 20 million, making the Game Of Thrones prequel HBO’s largest premiere audience to date.