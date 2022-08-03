House of the Dragon writer says show won’t ‘depict sexual violence’ against women

A writer and executive producer of the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon says the show will not feature “sexual violence” against women, despite a showrunner recently claiming otherwise.

“I’d like to clarify that we’re not portraying sexual violence in the show,” writer and executive producer Sara Hess said. Vanity Fair. “We’re treating one instance off-screen, showing instead the aftermath and impact on the victim and the perpetrator’s mother.”

“I think what our show does, and what I’m proud of, is that we choose to focus on the violence against women that is inherent in a patriarchal system,” she said in a statement to the publication.

House Of The Dragon, which premieres on HBO Max on August 21, is based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood and tells the story of the House of Targaryen and the bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the dragons. The show is not historically correct.

“There are many ‘historical’ or history-based shows that romanticize powerful men into sexual/marriage relationships with women who were actually not of age to give consent, even if they ‘will,'” Sara continued.

“We put that on screen, and we don’t shy away from the fact that our female leads are coerced and manipulated in the first half of the show to do the will of grown men.

This is not necessarily done by those we would define as rapists or abusers, but often by generally well-meaning men who cannot see that what they are doing is traumatic and oppressive because the system they all live in normalizes it. It’s less obvious than rape, but just as insidious, albeit in a different way.’

This means the topic of rape will be included in the show, but not in a “gratuitous” way, notes Vanity Fair.

“In general, imagining sexual violence is tricky,” Hess added, “and I think the way we think about it as writers and creators is unique to our particular stories.”

This comes after House Of The Dragon showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik discussed how sexual violence against women would be portrayed in the series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Sapochnik said the production is “pulling back” on how much sex appears, but still gives a glimpse into how sex was an informal part of life.

“Violence against women is still a big part of the world,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote in the story.

Sapochnik said she handled the matter “carefully, thoughtfully and… [we] don’t shy away from it. If anything, we’re going to shine a light on that aspect. You cannot ignore the violence perpetrated by men against women at the time. It must not be trivialized and it must not be glorified.’

When the blockbuster fantasy drama Game Of Thrones first aired more than a decade ago, it became known almost immediately for its violent bloodlust and frequent, gratuitous nudity.

From the very first episodes of George RR Martin’s eight-season epic, there were graphic sex scenes, stories of rape and incest, and even gory depictions of infanticide.

House Of The Dragon Premieres August 21 On HBO Max

But 11 years later, times have changed – even in the fantasy land of Westeros. House Of The Dragon, the highly anticipated prequel to the original series, has been fully awakened, according to Hollywood insiders.

Gone are the daring scenes of frontal nudity and violence that shocked and delighted audiences in equal measure. In their place are non-binary actors, a new dynasty of powerful black characters and roles that are “sexually fluid” and “androgynous.”

Set in this new era, set 200 years before Game Of Thrones, it is two women who compete for the show’s Iron Throne – the seat of power that governs the disparate regions of Westeros.

And instead of subjecting female actresses to sexual assault, new post-MeToo storylines are designed to showcase the “power” of women by showing gory scenes of childbirth.

A Hollywood executive associated with the new series told The Mail on Sunday: “The original show was made before the MeToo era. Graphic sex and nudity had never been seen like this on television. But this new series had to take into account that we live in different times. The sex is handled very differently and there is much less of it. There is much more diversity. Game Of Thrones had only a few black characters, and one of them was murdered in chains.”