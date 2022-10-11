House of the Dragon: Viserys Was Not a Good King

Now, at the end of episode eight “The Lord of the Tides”, King Viserys is both dead and gone. That means the time has officially come to assess the ruling legacy of Viserys, First of His Name – the fifth king in the Targaryen dynasty who ruled Westeros. While we all love and respect the kind man (mainly because of Considine’s painfully empathetic portrayal of him), we suspect that Westeros historians won’t look too favorably on his time on the Iron Throne. Here are some reasons why.

Viserys and the other Targaryen kings

First, it may be helpful to have some historical context for how the other Targaryen kings performed in the nearly 300-year dynasty presented in George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” saga. By the time Robert Baratheon and his co-conspirators deposed mad king Aerys II in 283 AD, the Iron Throne had played host to a total of 17 Targaryen rulers. And most of those rulers were, frankly, terrible.

As far as the talk for “Worst Targaryen King” goes, a handful of names always come up: Aenys I, Maegor I, Aegon IV, and Aerys II. Aenys I and Maegor I were both sons of Aegon the Conqueror (by his two different sister wives) and ascended the throne after Aegon I in back-to-back fashion. The first nearly brought an end to the Targaryen dynasty before it began by acting far too weakly, and the second nearly completed the work his brother began by being far too cruel. Targaryen king number four Jaehaerys had an immense reconstructive mission to undertake and the fact that he held the realm together makes him the consensus best Targaryen king ever.

Aegon IV and Aerys II arrive much later in the continuity of the Song of Ice and Fire. Known as the “Unworthy,” Aegon IV was hilariously lazy, thoughtless, and corrupt. He legitimized all his bastards at his death – a decision would haunt the Targaryen bloodline for the rest of his existence. Mad King Aerys II, who you may remember Game of Thrones flashbacks, cuckoo bananas, and his paranoia and cruelty eventually led to the end of his home’s 300-year reign. Hard to do much worse work than that.

We must not forget, however, that at the time of Viserys’ death in AD 129, there are only four other Targaryen monarchs to compare him to: Aegon I, Aenys I, Maegor I, and Jaehaerys I. Of those four he is undoubtedly a better king than Aenys and Maegor, and doubtless a worse king than Jaehaerys and Aegon.

Viserys maintained the status quo

The fact that Viserys is so firmly entrenched in the middle of the pack when it comes to his predecessors towards the end of his reign is quite fitting. Because any chance Viserys has to be remembered with love is through his ability to maintain the status quo. Viserys inherited a pretty healthy, prolific kingdom from his grandfather Jaehaerys and did everything he could to keep the boat from rocking.