House of The Dragon viewers shocked to spot EastEnders’ Phil Daniels swap Walford for Westeros

House Of The Dragon viewers were shocked Monday when a familiar face was spotted on the fantasy epic.

The sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel saw the arrival of a new character, Maester Gerardys, played by none other than Phil Daniels who played the famous Kevin Wicks in EastEnders.

After seeing him swap Walford for Westeros, a stunned fan tweeted, “This is the weirdest crossover ever!”

In the original source material, Gerardys was a maester who served Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) on Dragonstone as an integral character in the novel.

But Phil, 63, who also famously sang on Blur’s Parklife single, is best known for playing wheeler dealer Kevin on EastEnders for two years before his untimely death in a car accident in 2008.

One viewer wrote: ‘Can we also talk about Phil Daniels as the Maester on Dragonstone! What is High Valyrian (the show’s fictional language) for Parklife?’.

Soap Star: Phil, who also famously sang on Blur’s Parklife single, played the wheeler dealer on the soap for two years before his untimely death in a car accident in 2008 (Pictured with co-star Pam St Clement)

And another said: ‘Did anyone notice that the maester was Phil Daniels who played Kevin Wicks in EastEnders? No? Only me? Well, it certainly brought a smile to my face.”

More agreed comment: ‘Guys, am I going crazy or is Phil Daniels playing a maester at Daemon and Rhaenyra’s wedding at House of the Dragon’.

A fourth wrote: ‘House of the Dragon….Phil Daniels….surprisin’.

Lovebirds: His character started a famous romance with Densie Fox (Diane Parish, pictured)

In other soap news, John Altman, who played Nasty Nick, reunited this week with Todd Carty (Mark Fowler) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale).

John took to Instagram to share a photo of the trio posing backstage at their shows in Ireland.

He wrote: Reunited in Dublin yesterday after many years. Todd and I are touring ‘The Mousetrap’. Play Major Metcalf and Mr Paravicini respectively. Adam plays Alfred Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’ tour.

It comes after social media users were outraged at how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon, but HBO has defended them as a “deliberate creative decision.”

Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series angry about their viewing experience.

One user wrote: ‘I need @hbomax to offer a written apology for literally an entire black screen episode of #HouseOfTheDragon.’

The network responded to the viewer on Twitter when it defended the artistic direction by writing, “Hello Stephen! We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dim lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision. Thank you!’

Back together: In other soap news, John Altman, who played Nasty Nick, reunited this week with Todd Carty (Mark Fowler) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale)

Ringer writer and podcaster Joanna Robinson tried to warn fans before they aired, writing, “I liked this week’s episode of #HouseOfTheDragon, but be sure to watch it with all the curtains closed and maybe, yes, consider The Neil Settings. Although I hear they are not optimal for EVERY set?’

Another fan wrote: ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON continues the classic Thrones tradition of making an episode so dark it’s almost impossible to see.’

This is a reference to a similar response the franchise received during the final season of Game Of Thrones in 2019, specifically for the heavy episode titled The Long Night.