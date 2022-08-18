House Of The Dragon UK release date and cast: How to watch the Game of Thrones spin-off

Less than a week separates Game Of Thrones fans from the fantasy drama’s first spin-off, but will it be worth the wait?

Starting August 22, House Of The Dragon will document the lives of Daenerys Targaryen’s incestuous relatives, some 200 years before the Battle of Seven Kingdoms.

Created by Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin, the HBO series is based on his sprawling 2018 book Fire & Blood – A Comprehensive History of House Targaryen.

The series is co-sponsored by showrunners Ryan Condal and GOT director Miguel Sapochnik.

The first teaser trailer was released in May 2022, three years after GOT’s finale, The Iron Throne.

HBO released the official trailer for House of the Dragon two months later, giving fans a great insight into what to expect.

Here, MailOnline takes a fresh look at the upcoming show.

When is the prequel coming out?

The $200 million budget House of Targaryen story — set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones — will reveal all 10 episodes on HBO starting August 21.

Who plays the lead role in House of the Dragon?

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys I, the head of the Targaryen family. Emmy D’Arcy becomes Princess Rhaenrya, the first child of Viserys and his heir apparent, and Matt Smith becomes Prince Daemon, Viserys’ younger brother.

There are also non-Targaryen cast members in the main cast, including Rhys Ifans who will play Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King; Olivia Cooke becomes Otto’s daughter, Lady Alicent Hightower (who becomes queen in the book when she marries Viserys); and Fabien Frankel will be Ser Criston Cole, a knight who loves Princess Rhaenrya.

Not long to go: The ten-episode spin-off showcases the bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons

Rounding out the cast are Sonyo Mizuno, who will play Mysaria, Prince Daemon’s lover, and Eve Best and Steve Toussaint, who will play married royals Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Lord Corlys Velaryon.

The Velaryons are a notable change from the book, in the adaptation they are wealthy black rulers.

Co-showrunner Ryan Condal explained to Entertainment Weekly: ‘It was very important to Miguel [Sapochnik] and me to make a show that wasn’t another bunch of white people on screen.

“We wanted to find a way to bring diversity to the show, but we didn’t want to do it in a way that felt like an afterthought or, worse, symbolism.”

What can we expect?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, viewers can expect several perennial jumps in House of the Dragon, unlike GOT, which is the story of a royal family gone mad with power and wealth.

House of Dragons, according to Miguel, follows four different characters trying to claim the throne.

He said: ‘There is the king, his brother, the king’s daughter and her best friend. Then the best friend becomes the king’s wife and thus the queen.’

Essentially the story is, what if your best friend hooked up with your dad?, which wouldn’t exactly raise the eyebrows of the Targaryen’s used to incest.

The Iron Thone-hungry characters conspire to rule after the death of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) pleasing the people.

Viserys planned for his firstborn child – Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) – to become the first Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

But Viserys’ hell-raising brother Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and a slew of other men in power have different ideas in the series, which is time-jumped halfway through a decade.

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best) – passed over as queen by her cousin Viserys – warns Rhaenyra, “A woman should not inherit the Iron Throne, for that is the order of things.”

Rhaenyra defiantly replies in the trailer, “If I’m queen, I’ll make another order.”

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra’s childhood sweetheart Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) — whose character is described as “a little more likable than Cersei Lannister” — marries Viserys to become queen so she can also compete for the Iron Throne.

As for the 17 different dragons featured in the show, Viserys believes that “they are a powerhouse he should never have played with.”

During the preview of the show, a dragon egg is waiting to come out of a coal-fired incubator.

Will Emilia Clarke be in House of Dragons?

No, Emilia Clarke will not reprise her role as Daenerys Targaryen. Since the show is set centuries before the events of GOT, her character doesn’t feel like being in the plot.

House of Dragons will air on HBO on August 21.