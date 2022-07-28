House of the Dragon stars reveal what advice they got from Game of Thrones cast members

Just weeks before HBO’s highly anticipated House of the Dragon debuts, the stars are opening up about the advice they’ve been given from the original Game of Thrones stars.

House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, after the reign of House Targaryen, from whom Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) were both descended.

Several House of the Dragon stars opened up to The Hollywood Reporter to reveal who they contacted in the original GoT cast, including Maisie Williams.

Olivia Cooke plays Lady Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Rhys Ifans’ Ser Otto Hightower, who serves as Hand of the King for King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

It’s no surprise, then, that she approached Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, the daughter of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), who once served as Hand of the King to King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) in Game of Thrones.

“And Maisie and I had a couple of text messages — I worked with Maisie when I was 18 and she was 15, so I’ve known her for a long time,” Cooke said.

She also added that Emma D’Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Viserys’ firstborn child, has also had dinner with Emilia Clarke.

“Emma learned a lot from that, and Emilia from what Emma said was very generous,” Cooke added.

The cast also joked that Considine became quite “possessive” of the Iron Throne his character sat on, even refusing to let others sit on it.

“Paddy was so possessive,” said Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Viserys’ cousin), adding that he “took his role so seriously that he kept his co-stars away from sitting on the throne between takes.”

“It was like it belonged to him,” confirmed Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon) during the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday.

“At one point I said to him – because my character also has a throne, but it’s not nearly so – I said, ‘You can sit on mine if I can sit on it -‘ and he said, ‘Nah,’ Toussaint added.

Cooke confirmed that Considine was quite “territorial” with the Iron Throne, but she settled on it as soon as she saw it during rehearsals.

“As soon as I saw the Iron Throne in rehearsals, I ran right up to it and plopped down on it. But on set, Paddy was quite territorial, so when he wasn’t watching, I was quick [sit],’ she said.

She added that he wouldn’t berate actors for being in it, but: “It was just an aura, just a feeling you got like, ‘Okay, maybe you won’t go up.’

House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

