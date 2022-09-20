House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke is the picture of elegance ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Olivia Cooke cut a chic figure ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

The House of the Dragon star, 28, showed off her sensational style in a deep almond gown with the September sun bathing her.

She was stunned in a pair of sky-high heels as she made her way to El Capitan Entertainment Center on Hollywood Boulevard.

Olivia radiated confidence as she stepped through the back entrance of the studio in her glamorous dress with a figure-hugging waist.

She wore her dark brown locks down, leaving a fringe to accentuate her face.

She kept her accessories to a minimum for her TV appearance while accentuating her natural beauty with full makeup.

The apparition comes after Olivia criticized America’s new anti-abortion laws in August, comparing Texas to the fictional medieval world of Westeros.

The Vanity Fair star spoke out about the matter after Roe v. Wade was quashed by the Supreme Court on June 24 in a landmark ruling.

‘It reflects so’ [the Game of Thrones ] world,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

She continued: ‘And this is set in a fantasy world that is loosely based on a more medieval time and yet we are dealing with the same themes.

“It’s incredibly discouraging. Women in Westeros are expected to breed as early as possible and in Texas it’s the same.”

Texas banned abortion from conception, days after legislation declaring the medical procedure a constitutional right was overturned 50 years after its inception.

The southern state is one of 14 other state governments that have banned or severely restricted abortion.

Olivia, who made his name as Becky Sharp in the ITV drama Vanity Fair, didn’t realize how “current” the world’s strict patriarchal laws would be in House of the Dragon.

In the land of Westeros, the continent where the hit TV series Game of Thrones and its prequel is set, mostly men rule, while the women are expected to serve them and bear their children.

Olivia hopes the confrontational plot will force viewers to reflect on current social norms and the restriction of women’s rights around the world.

“Hopefully, but who knows?” she said. “I didn’t realize how current it would be, especially now at the time of release.”

House of the Dragon tells the story of a civil war called the Dance of Dragons.

It shows another power struggle for the Iron Throne, this time between King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and the hand of the king Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

Their daughters Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia) take center stage as rivals for the crown.

House Of The Dragon can be streamed on BINGE from August 22 and can be viewed on Foxtel.