House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock admits she misses wearing her white blonde wig

House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock has admitted she misses the signature look she had while filming.

Speaking to Alison Boshoff of the Daily Mail in London this week, Milly said she yearns for the white-blonde wigs she was stuck in.

Despite being a daily 90-minute process to apply, the Australian actress, 22, thought they gave her a distinctive otherworldly look.

“As I take off the wigs, I realize, ‘Oh… this is my face,’ she said, disappointed.

When asked which family in the fantasy world she would like to belong to, she replied, “The Stark family. I like the accent.’

She’s in good company. Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner spent years trying to sound like Yorkshireman Sean Bean, who played their father Ned Stark on Game Of Thrones. Apparently it was one of their favorite ways to pass the time.

Milly is on posters around the world thanks to her starring role as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the blockbuster prequel to Game Of Thrones.

She will star for the first half of the series, which begins Monday.

Just two years ago, Milly lived in her mother’s attic washing dishes in a restaurant to earn money, but now she’s poised to become one of TV’s biggest new stars thanks to her performance in the prequel to Game of Thrones.

The Australian actress dropped out of Sydney’s Newtown High School of the Performing Arts to continue her acting career after winning the role as maverick Meg in the award-winning Australian drama Upright.

“I knew this opportunity would be a much more valuable experience than getting my slip of paper,” she told Vogue about her decision to ditch her year 12 at school.

‘I didn’t doubt it for a second. I was almost too impulsive. I was like, “No, this is what I’ve been working towards and I’ve been given this great opportunity with this great cast, with this wonderful script.”

House Of The Dragon airs August 22 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and on HBO and HBO Max in the US.