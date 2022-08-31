House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down as co-showrunner

While HBO has already renewed its hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon for season 2, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.

Sapochnik, 48, directed the pilot episode of House of the Dragon and served as co-showrunner alongside Ryan Condal for its first season.

Set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series has attracted Alan Taylor, who will serve as executive producer and director for Season 2, which was ordered Friday.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Sapochnik spent a whopping three years bringing the show to life, but now he’s moving on.

Series creator Ryan Condal will now be the sole showrunner for the second season and will continue to work closely with author George RR Martin.

Sapochnik will remain on board as an executive producer throughout the series, and he has signed a deal with HBO to develop new projects.

“Working in the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially the last two years with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon,” Sapochnik said in a statement.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved with Season 1 and overjoyed at the enthusiastic response from our viewers,” he added.

“It was incredibly difficult to decide to move forward, but I know it’s the right choice for me, personally and professionally,” he added, before addressing the addition of Alan Taylor to the creative team.

“However, as I do this, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I don’t believe this precious series could be in safer hands,” he said.

“I’m so happy to be part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and of course I wish Ryan and his team every success and all the best for season 2 and beyond,” concluded Sapochnik.

Taylor added: “It’s a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens, looking forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon enters its second season.” grows.’

“Ryan, Miguel and George have launched an extraordinary story, set in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I look forward to the challenge,” he added.

House of the Dragon is set 172 years before the events of HBO’s Game of Thrones, and the George RR Martin books from which it was adapted.

The show is set during the reign of House Targaryen over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, secured by their mighty dragons.

