although House of the Dragonhas only just premiered, HBO is already making it very clear that the Game of Thrones prequel is here to stay, at least for a while.

Today HBO announced that Ryan Condal and George RR Martin’s House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season featuring tales of Westeros’ infamous family of inbred dragon riders. In a statement about the extensionHBO executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi sang House of the Dragon‘s praise and expressed his confidence in the creative team behind the show’s ability to tell compelling stories.

“Our phenomenal cast and crew have taken on a huge challenge and exceeded all expectations, with a show that has already established itself as a must-see TV,” said Orsi. “Huge thanks to George, Ryan and Miguel [Sapochnik] to lead us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing House Targaryen’s epic saga to life with season two.”

So much history is packed into Martin’s The princess and the queen, the novella House of the Dragon is based on the fact that there was no way HBO’s show could cover everything in a single 10-episode season. Just based on House of the Dragon‘s premiere, much of season 1 was made specifically to echo Game of Thrones in a way intended to appeal to fans of the original series. But if House of the Dragon continues, what will likely ultimately determine its success is how much new energy it brings into its story that isn’t present in the source material. At the moment there is no word on when production will start for House of the DragonSeason 2 begins or when the season premieres.