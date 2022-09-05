House of the Dragon: Rhaenrya defies her father King Viserys by refusing to marry

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) refuses to marry and defies her father, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) in the third episode of House of the Dragon… which sees another big time jump.

Fans were surprised when the Game of Thrones prequel series – set 172 years before the events of GoT – jumped six months ahead from the series’ premiere to last week’s second episode.

The second episode ended with Viserys announcing that he plans to marry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Throne.

The episode opens with The Craffeeder and his men killing Targaryen men in the most brutal way.

One of them says the Targaryen family will come for them before his head is impaled with a nail.

Suddenly, a dragon appears and sets the men of The Crabfeeder on fire, though one of the dragon’s legs crushes one of the Targaryen soldiers.

The dragon destroys everything it sees, which is revealed as Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) dragon, calling out to The Crabfeeder.

Several of the Grabfeeder soldiers begin firing flaming arrows at Daemon and the Dragon, before retreating to the sky.

The significant time jumps were quite surprising, considering that its Game of Thrones predecessor didn’t use them.

At some point in the series, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will be replaced by older actors Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, so there will be more time jumps in the 10-episode season.

While it’s unclear if the series plans to end in a way that matches the beginning of Game of Thrones, but if there are more time jumps, it could be possible.

Viserys’ announcement that he would marry Alicent – the daughter of his Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) also meant that he accepted the proposal of another member of the small council, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his wife Rhaenys rejected Targaryen (Eva Best).

Corlys and Rhaneys had suggested that Viserys – whose wife Aemma (Sian Brooke) died giving birth to their son – should marry their daughter Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mose).

Viserys met young Laena, although he was quite surprised at how young she was when she was only 12 years old.

Laena certainly wanted to give the king an heir — and unite both of their great Valyrian houses — though she admitted her mother told her he wouldn’t “beg” her until she turned 14.

When Viserys announced that he was marrying Alicent, Corlys met the king’s estranged brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), which could make for intense drama for the rest of this season.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, following the show’s record-breaking premiere with more than 10 million people tuning in to the show.