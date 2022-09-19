House of the Dragon: King Viserys Targaryen prepares to marry off his daughter Rhaenyra

King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) tries to forge a royal alliance with a royal wedding… while his health continues to deteriorate in episode 5 of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Viserys announces his plans to marry his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), the son of Corlys Verlaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

The trailer teased some suspense and an all-out brawl at the wedding as the former Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) tells his daughter, Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) that there will be war if Rhaenyra takes the Iron Throne.

The episode opens with two new characters meeting on horseback, Lady Rhea (Rachel Redford), with the lady saying she prefers to ride alone.

She rides off on her white steed and leaves the man behind when she finds her husband Daemon (Matt Smith).

She asks what he’s doing here and asks if he wants to consummate the marriage eventually, when she reveals that he’s called her uglier than a sheep.

He chases her horse away and throws his wife to the ground as he stands over her, but walks away.

“I knew you couldn’t finish it,” she yells, before Daemon picks up a large rock and walks back to her.

The episode takes to the sea, where the king sails with his new hand of the king, Lord Lyonel Stokes, as the king tosses over the side of the ship.

Back in King’s Landing, Otto confronts his daughter Alicent and says she’s sorry Viserys removed him as Hand.

“The time has come, Alicent. Either you prepare Aegon to rule, or you cling to Rhaenyra and beg for her mercy,” Otto says before hugging his daughter and setting off on horseback.

King Viserys and Rhaenyra are now riding in a carriage to Driftmark, as the new Hand is angry that Corlys did not greet the king himself, but Viserys wants, “just carry on.”

Back in King’s Landing, Alicent strikes up a conversation with Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), the son of the new Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong.

He is seen holding a cane and saying she might need an ally, when Alicent asks him to state his target.

He wonders if Rhaenyra can be trusted because she’s not doing well, though he says he could be wrong.

He tells her that the Grand Maester has brought her tea, at the king’s direction, which clearly bothers Alicent.

She tells him that Rhaenyra left for Driftmark with King Viserys, and he reveals that he’s glad he was wrong about Rhaenyra’s disease… but Alicent is clearly still troubled by this news.

The move to marry Rhaenyra to Laenor comes after King Viserys shot down Corlys’ proposal for Viserys to marry his 12-year-old daughter Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé).

Instead, he decided to marry Alicent Hightower, a decision that caused Corlys to join forces with the king’s estranged brother, Daemon (Matt Smith) as they fought in the Stepstones.

The idea of ​​marrying Rhaenyra to Laenor was suggested by one of his trusted advisers, Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), whom he seemingly took to heart.

Ironically, it also comes just after King Viserys told his daughter she could choose her own mate…which led to her having an incestuous date with her uncle Daemon…and also Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) to her. brought bed.

Rhaenyra swore to her father and her best friend, Queen Alicent, that nothing happened to Daemon… despite a testimony from one of Otto’s spies.

The episode also comes just after King Viserys removes Otto Hightower as his Hand of the King, after Otto tells Viserys about Rhaenyra’s affair with Daemon.

Otto can be seen in the trailer telling his daughter, Queen Alicent, that the Empire will go to war if Rhaenyra is called the Queen of Westeros.

He tells her to prepare her son Aegon to reign at the end of the trailer for Sunday night’s new episode.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, although co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has announced he will be leaving the show.