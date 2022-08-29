House of the Dragon: King Viserys Targaryen prepares his daughter Princess Rhaenyra for the throne

After making the shocking decision to name his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) the heir to the Iron Throne, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) begins preparing her for the throne in the second episode of House of the Dragon.

King Viserys originally planned to name his first son, who his wife Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) was expecting, although the son arrived breech, leaving Viserys with the decision to sacrifice his wife for his son’s life, or the risk losing both.

He decided to sacrifice his wife, although he eventually lost the child shortly after birth, leading to Viserys naming Rhaenyra the first female heir to the Iron Throne in Westeros history at the end of last week’s series premiere.

The episode kicks off with a new title sequence in the same vein as the iconic Game of Thrones opening scene that showed the map of Westeros.

King Viserys had been trying to find his heir for some time, although his queen complained that she had abandoned him.

Several attempts to bring him a son had failed in miscarriages and their only child, Rhaenyra.

Viserys mentions several times in the first episode that he is sure that the child Aemma is carrying is a boy, eventually giving him an heir and not naming his brother Daemon (Matt Smith) as an heir.

That plan crumbled when both Aemma and their son Baelon died, leaving the king without a wife or heir.

Viserys was also upset when he learned that his brother Daemon boastfully called himself the heir to a brothel and celebrated the deaths of Aemma and Baelon, whom he disrespectfully referred to as “heir for a day.”

When Daemon admitted to saying those words, Viserys sent Daemon back to his home in the Vale and named Rhaenyra the Heir, which is sure to fuel the drama for the rest of the show’s first season.

The pilot also established that Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) – the daughter of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Viserys’ Hand of the King – are best friends, although that relationship can also get complicated.

After Aemma’s death, Otto tells his daughter to go to the king to comfort him, which she does, bringing him a history book that she knows he loves.

Although nothing romantic happened during that first visit, it is clear that Otto is trying to interest the king in his daughter so that she can become the new queen of the realm.

HBO has already renewed House of the Dragon for a second season, after the premiere became the most-watched series premiere in network history with nearly 10 million viewers.

