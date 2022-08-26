House Of The Dragon is officially renewed for a second season following successful premiere

House Of The Dragon has been given the go-ahead for season two, just days after the first episode of the HBO series premiered on August 21.

The show drew a total of 10 million viewers on the night of its premiere, reported Varietyleaving little hesitation in a renewal.

Due to additional playbacks, the number has soared to a whopping 20 million, making the Game Of Thrones prequel HBO’s largest premiere audience to date.

Updated: House Of The Dragon Renewed On HBO For Season Two After Its Successful Premiere On August 21

HBO’s executive vice president of programming, Francesca Orsi, has released a statement following news of the show’s rapid renewal for the second season. Variety.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one,” she explains.

“Our phenomenal cast and crew have taken on a huge challenge and exceeded all expectations, with a show that has already proven itself as a must-see TV.”

“Many thanks to George, Ryan and Miguel for guiding this trip. We couldn’t be happier to bring House Targaryen’s epic saga to life with season two,” Francesca concluded at the end of her statement.

Record-breaking: The premiere of the first episode attracted 10 million viewers on its first night on August 21 and has since premiered to 20 million viewers, making it HBO’s largest premiere audience to date

Prequel: House Of The Dragon is a prequel to the hit Game Of Thrones series and is set 200 years earlier.

According to The Hollywood Reporter season one took nearly an entire year of filming, with an extra-long post-production to perfect the visual effects in the HBO series.

The first season will air a total of 10 episodes, each costing about $20 million to film.

The number of episodes that will be included in the second season has yet to be revealed to fans, along with the expected release date or year.

Based on a bestseller: House Of The Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood

Talented cast: A new cast was involved in the spin-off series, such as Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans

House Of The Dragon has a new cast including Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Milly Alcock and Rhys Ifans.

In an interview with GQ which was released shortly before the big premiere date, Matt opened up about starring in the show and how he was a huge fan of Game Of Thrones.

‘I found it very entertaining. And I tuned in, on a Monday in England, like many other people. I like a kind of magical realism and literature and I like fantasy,’ he explained.

“And I think it’s a real win if that can be delivered coherently and interestingly and completely on screen. Which certainly did,” the Doctor Who star added.

Big fan: Before getting the part of Prince Daemon Targaryen, Matt revealed in an interview that he was always a big fan of Game Of Thrones; seen in august in london

House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and tells the detailed story of House Targaryen.

The hit HBO prequel and spin-off is based on George RR Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood.

If we talk about the series with the New York TimesGeorge stated that, ‘House Of The Dragon is more like historical fiction with a few dragons in it. It’s like a Shakespearean tragedy.’

The author also explained that if the prequel series is successful, there is a chance for a few additional spin-offs in the future.

“Well, we’re developing a number of other spin-offs. There’s Jon Snow’s sequel show and the rest are all prequels. There are ten thousand ships about Nymeria – that’s like a thousand years before and about how the Rhoynar came to Dorne. That’s an Odyssey-esque epic.’