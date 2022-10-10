House of the Dragon Introduces Two of Its Most Tragic Characters

AGAIN: FOLLOW BIG BOOK SPOILERS

After Viserys’ death, Arryk joined Aegon II and continued to serve under Lord Commander Criston Cole at the Kingsguard. However, Erryk left The Red Keep and joined Rhaeyna and Daemon on Dragonstone as a member of Rhaenyra’s queen guard. Criston Cole enlisted Arryk’s help to infiltrate Dragonstone while posing as his twin brother so he could get close to Rhaenyra and her children and kill the rebellious Targaryens.

However, Cole’s plan backfires when Erryk encounters his twin brother in a corridor below the citadel and an epic sword fight between the two brothers begins. When Arryk and Erryk go head to head, their sword fight becomes the stuff of Bard’s songs. Many decades later, Lady Olenna Tyrell even had twins named Arryk and Erryk on her personal watch. (Although in the Queen of Thorns bite style she never bothered to learn their names, she instead called them Left and Right). share by another pair of brothers from the time of King Arthur.

Unlike other Westerosi brothers at war – namely Game of ThronesSandor and Gregor Clegane – Erryk and Arryk are more tragic because they are both essentially decent, loyal men who want to protect their rightful monarch, realizing too late that this means losing what they personally love most.