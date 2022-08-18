House Of The Dragon final trailer: Clip titled Fire Will Reign is released

HBO has sparked interest in its new Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon series with a new promo, called Fire Will Reign, days before the show’s Sunday debut.

The final 45-second trailer for the Game Of Thrones prequel is action-packed with Paddy Consadine, 48, who stars as King Viserys Targaryen announces, “The threat of war looms.”

There are several scenes of upcoming battles as the Targaryen clan fight over who should be the successor to the throne of Viserys.

Teaser: HBO released a new teaser trailer on Thursday, Fire Will Reign, ahead of the debut of House of the Dragon. Matt Smiti has Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen compete for next on the Iron Throne

Should it be his brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, 39, or his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy, 30?

Fire-breathing dragons make their way through the kingdom, as Rhys Ifans, 55, remarks as Otto Hightower: “The gods have yet to make a man who lacks the patience for absolute power, Your Grace.”

The promo begins with the voice of Viserys Targaryen.

“The road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear.”

Viserys added, “We are better defended … by whoever dares to challenge us.”

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the highly anticipated series is set two hundred years before the events of the Emmy-winning show.

It tells the story of House Targaryen.

Succession: Paddy Considine, 48, stars as King Viserys Targaryen in the series. In the latest teaser he announces: ‘the threat of war looms’

Power: Court advisor, Otto Hightower, played by Rhys Ifans, 55, tells the king, ‘The gods have yet to make a man who lacks the patience for absolute power, Your Grace’

House of the Dragon also stars Olivia Cook, as Otto’s daughter Alicent, who is known as “the most graceful woman in the Seven Kingdoms,” according to the HBO show page.

Eve Best, stars as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, who was passed over for the throne, which is now occupied by her cousin, King Viserys, simply because she was a woman.

Rhaenys is a dragon rider and married to Steve Toussaint’s Lord Corlys Velaryon and they both do a lot of behind the scenes maneuvering in this game to win the Iron Throne.

Rival: Olivia Culpo stars as Alicent Hightower, a court insider and ‘the most graceful woman in the Seven Kingdoms’ according to HBO show page

Fire and Battle: The trailer features many fire-breathing dragons as members of the house of Targaryen fight for power in the kingdom. The events of the series take place 200 years before the Game of Thrones story begins

Prequel: The Game of Thrones prequel was co-created by George RR Martin co-created the series with Colony creator Ryan J. Condal

Game of Thrones author and creator George RR Martin co-created the series with Colony creator Ryan J. Condal.

The 10-part fantasy show was shot in various locations in Europe, including Portugal, Croatia and Spain, with most of it taking place at Leavesden Studios in England.

Most of GOT’s eight seasons were shot in Northern Ireland.

House Of The Dragon will debut on HBO on Sunday and will be available to stream on HBO Max. There will be a total of 10 episodes. The final will be broadcast on October 23.

Locations: Most of the show was shot in England, but crews also traveled to shoot scenes in Croatia, Portugal and Spain