House Of The Dragon fans think Matt Smith’s character Daemon Targaryen is bisexual after scene leak

Viewers of HBO’s hit Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon have developed a new fan theory about one of its most popular characters.

The rumor started after Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) was seen looking suggestively at a waiter during a dinner at Sunday episode six..

Fans began to theorize that Smith’s character could be bisexual, and a leaked image from a seemingly unaired scene appears to have helped fuel the theories.

‘This interaction between Daemon and the server was very interesting… Could Daemon be a bi legend?’ wrote the account Out of context The house of the dragon on Twitter on Monday.

It included stills from the broadcast scene showing Smith as he made eye contact with his long-haired servant, while a second seemed to show him leaning in to his ear to say something.

The account returned with a second frame with an HBO Max watermark. It shows Daemon and the servitor sitting next to each other, with the servitor leaning into Daemon’s face as if they are kissing or talking face to face.

He also has his hand on Daemon’s groin.

“Confirmed from this deleted scene, Daemon Targaryen is a bisexual king,” the account added, via People.

But comments on the post quickly turned into arguments over whether or not Daemon was depicted as bisexual in George RR Martin’s books.

‘Daemon is NOT bisexual in the books,’ one fan strongly opined.

Others complained that Daemon was not necessarily bisexual in the text, but that another character had been described as queer but had that side shown in House Of The Dragon.

Not a fan: Another commenter claimed that the story amounted to ‘queerbaiting’ if it made fun of deleted scenes but was ultimately not featured in the official series.

Another commenter stated that the story amounted to ‘queerbaiting’ if it was teased in deleted scenes but ultimately not featured in the official series.

“If they don’t put him on the show, it’s just homosexual teasing, and why is that necessary when they have Laenor to work with?” they wrote.

Queerbaiting describes when fictional entertainment implies that a character is part of the LGBTQ community without explicitly depicting them as such.

The practice is sometimes used to attract LGBTQ fans, although the practice has been derided as a form of misrepresentation.

It’s unclear if Daemon’s sexuality will become more definitively clear as the series progresses.

Smith has kept quiet about his character’s orientation, but he did joke about the abundance of sex scenes on Game Of Thrones shows in an interview with Rolling Stone.

‘You find yourself asking, ‘Do we need other Sex scene?” the Doctor Who star said. “And they said, ‘Yes, we do.'”

However, he added that the amount of nudity and the number of sex scenes was “a little too much, if you ask me”.

However, he continued, “I guess you have to ask yourself, ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent time? [we’re living in]?” And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, just as they were written.”