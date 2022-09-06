House of the Dragon fans detect continuity glitch surrounding injured hand of King Viserys

<!–

Fans of House Of The Dragon discovered a continuity issue in Sunday’s episode of the Game of Thrones prequel featuring the character King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine.

During the show’s premiere episode, King Viserys cut his fingers while touching the Iron Throne, leading to an infected wound that eventually resulted in him losing a few fingers.

The deterioration of the character’s grades was shown midway through Sunday’s episode, the third in the series, showing how rotten (using greenscreen technology).

Keen viewers took to social media to point out that the episode featured a few shots of King Viserys’ fingers showing the green finger sleeves.

One user said: ‘CGI budget was running out… I saw the green sleeves on the king’s fingers as I passed the #HouseOfTheDragon newspaper.

Another said: ‘Shout out to King Viserys’ green fingers. You were too strong to be erased.’

Another said, “Man, Viserys must be a good gardener with those green fingers.”

Classic gaffe: The glitch traced back to a common mistake in a Game of Thrones eighth season scene where a coffee cup was seen on a table

The glitch referred back to a common mistake in a scene in the eighth season of Game of Thrones, where a coffee cup was seen on a table where Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, was sitting. The error was then edited from reruns.

Clarke revealed on The Tonight Show in 2019 that her co-star Conleth Hill had told her he accidentally left the cup in the film area. She said that Hill, who played Lord Varys in the series, said to her, “Emilia, I have something to tell you, honey – the coffee cup was mine.”

Clarke continued: ‘It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so. He said, “I think it’s, I’m sorry, honey, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed like the heat was very much on you.” I was like “What? what!?”‘