House Of The Dragon fans are mortified as ageing King Viserys woos a 12-year old girl

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Incest, rape and torture are mere perks of the trade for Game Of Thrones fans, but relationships between age differences proved to be a step too far when episode two of the fantasy spin-off House Of The Dragon aired on Sunday night.

Those who stayed up for an early look at the highly anticipated prequel were left choking on their cocoa after watching middle-aged King Viserys court his innocent 12-year-old niece as he contemplated a new wife.

Six months have passed since the brutal, bloody death of his devoted wife and infant son – the rightful heir to the Iron Thorne – in childbirth, but time is short in the king’s realm and he is already considering the possibility of another bride. .

While episode two picked up the story some 24 weeks after his predecessor’s unsavory events, it’s his cousin Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and her husband Lord Corlys Velaryon who propose to Viserys to bury his grief by marrying their own daughter – the pre -pubescent, pre-teen Lady Laena.

Doubtful: Incest, rape and torture are mere perks of the trade for Game Of Thrones fans, but relationships between age differences seemed a step too far when episode two of fantasy spin-off House Of The Dragon aired on Sunday night

Still overcome with guilt after making the grim decision to sacrifice his wife to spare the life of his breech son, only to lose both in the process, the king is moved to consider the dubious offer – what sparks outrage from fans.

An irate viewer ranted on Twitter: “Lady Laena looks like she just rolled out of Bippidi Boppodi Boutique at Disney World for her date with Viserys.”

A second added: ‘Protect Lady Laena Velaryon from this madness, she is the most precious.’

While a third incredulous fan commented: ‘This is really disgusting. So Lyanna Stark deserved it too? Joanna Lannister? Alys Arien? Lady Glover? Lady Minisa Tully? Laena Velaryon?

This can’t be right: Those who stayed up for an early preview of the highly anticipated prequel were left choking on their cocoa after watching middle-aged King Viserys court his innocent 12-year-old niece while contemplating a new wife

Appalled: King’s decision to take 12-year-old Lady Laena – his own niece – to court sparked outrage from fans on Sunday

‘Oh wow look women of all families died in childbirth, it has NOTHING to do with mixed marriages. This kind of rhetoric is never okay. Stop.’

Another simply wrote, “She looks younger than twelve.”

While someone ranted: Laena? THIS Laena??? marry their toddler off to this decrepit old woman? be damn serious.’

Others were quick to point to Viserys’ pre-existing relationship with Laena, with one writing: “Lady Laena Velaryon is King Viserys first niece once removed. They would have had inbred children.’

Lady Laena Velaryon was a baby. Politically motivated or not, I’m so glad that particular arrangement didn’t materialize. They could have given that kid a better Valyrian wig.”

Not Happy: Many fans admitted that they hated the idea of ​​a middle-aged man with a pre-teen, despite the show’s reputation for rape and violence on the knuckles.

Despite the uproar, House Of The Dragon has been given the green light for season two, just days after the first episode of the HBO series premiered on August 21.

Set years earlier in the same universe of George RR Martin’s books, House of the Dragon depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular Game of Thrones characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen.

The show drew a total of 10 million viewers on the night of its premiere, causing little hesitation in an extension.

All yours: Viserys is presented to Lady Laena by her own parents, his cousin Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and her husband Lord Corlys Velaryon

The horror of a medieval caesarean section Breech babies (where the head is pointed up instead of down) can be fatal for mother and baby. It was normally only performed as a last-minute attempt to save the baby if the mother was dead or dying – due to the blood loss from the procedure and the serious risk of infection Henry VIII’s third wife, Jane Seymour, is said to have undergone a Caesarean section to give birth to son Edward in 1537 – although this has been disputed. Jane died of postnatal complications less than two weeks later.

Nightmare: Six months have passed since the brutal, bloody death of his devoted wife and infant son – the rightful heir to the Iron Thorne – in childbirth

Due to additional playbacks, the number has soared to a whopping 20 million, making the Game Of Thrones prequel HBO’s largest premiere audience to date.

House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and tells the detailed story of House Targaryen.

The hit HBO prequel and spin-off is based on George RR Martin’s novel Fire & Blood and features all the necessary cast, including Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

House Of The Dragon is NOW broadcast on Sky Atlantic and streaming service.