Let’s get into the episode trailer.

An empty throne

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: The Green Council Sits 6

First we see the empty Iron Throne after the death of King Viserys I in episode eight. It is a sad and menacing sight, for there is nothing more deadly in the Game of Thrones than a power vacuum, from those trying to fill it…

The Green Council

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: The Green Council Sits 7

…enter: Ser Otto Hightower, Queen Alicent, and Ser Criston Cole, opening the Little Council session recorded in Westerosi history books as “The Green Council” (the colors of House Hightower, as opposed to Targaryen black ). Otto declares “The king is dead” while (what appears to be) Ser Criston cleaning the blade of his sword. A grieving Alicent tells the town, “He told me he wished Aegon would be king,” as Otto later in the trailer orders the door to be closed until their business is ready—their business is the fulfillment of Otto’s decades-long wish that his grandson Aegon inherits the Iron Throne.

The peasants revolt

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: The Green Council Sits 8

There is public turmoil in King’s Landing as the Golden Cloaks (Knights of the City Guard) push back a mob of little people running through the streets. At the end of the trailer, we see the crowd gather outside the great Sept of Baelor – the cathedral that will be destroyed by Cersei Lannister two centuries later.

The Lords bow down

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: The Green Council Sits 9

House of the DragonThe opening episode ended with the lords of Westeros pledging allegiance to Viserys’ chosen heir Rhaenyra. Here, it seems as if a bunch of them (is that Lord Boremund Baratheon, who originally backed Princess Rhaenys’ claim to the Iron Throne over her cousin Viserys’?) kneel before Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand to the King. (PS. If spoilers don’t bother you, pause the trailer at 0:22 for an unmistakable, albeit blurry, spoiler image.)

Otto’s secret agent(s)

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: The Green Council Sits 10

This promises to be Otto’s episode as we see him instruct a mysterious long-haired knight with a secret task. “No one can know who you are or what you are looking for.” Later we see that same knight (looking at 0:44 as if he has identical twins) chasing after Prince Aegon, possibly sword fighting with Prince Aemond ‘One Eye’, although that last one could be a bit of a misleading edit.