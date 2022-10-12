‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Solidifies Eve Best as the Series’ Standout Performer

Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.Since the series’ debut, one of the most thematically resonating characters in House of the Dragon is Rhaenys Targaryen, played by Eve Best. Best’s Rhaenys, dubbed the “Queen Who Never Was,” was pivotal to the show’s critique of patriarchal power and tradition. And yet little attention has been paid to Best’s incredibly nuanced performance in this pivotal role. In Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides,” Best navigates a wide range of complicated emotions and delivers meaningful dialogue dripping with subtext, proving she truly is the show’s standout performer.

Episode 8 begins with Rhaenys’ sentence: ‘It’s been almost six years since I last saw my lord-husband Maester. I need to know, will he live?” This dialogue not only introduces the show’s latest time jump, but also crucially showcases Rhaenys’ emotional state since the end of the last episode, in which her son, Laenor (John MacMillan) was found to have been murdered.

It’s a testament to Best’s delivery that this rule is so effective that it doesn’t actually appear on the screen during delivery. That’s why it’s through Best’s careful reading that it produces such a resonance. Best’s punctuation of “six years” expresses her desire to be reunited with her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). The deliberate beat she takes between “I need to know” and “will he live?” suggests she is afraid to hear the truth about her husband’s condition. This line is especially impressive as she is still mourning the likely loss of her son. Through a single line of dialogue, Best unravels a multifaceted network of emotions and sets the tone for the entire episode.

The best rendering of Rhaenys relies on subtlety

Best first appears on screen as the Maester Kelvyn (Haqi Ali) concludes the news of Corlys’ injuries. Rhaenys listens carefully to the Maester’s message and Best’s performance makes it clear that Rhaenys’ outer strength is masking her inner fear. Shot in profile, Best looks ahead but down, not making eye contact with the Maester. As the news of Corly’s suffering continues, Best turns her head to the left, her chin trembling very subtly. With this gesture, Best expresses Rhaenys’ attempt to keep calm. Significantly, instead of immediately turning to the Maester, Best turns to the right and pauses before asking her next question. With attention to even the smallest movements, Best demonstrates her dedication and respect for the complex psyche of Rhaenys.

Additional scenes throughout the episode further illustrate Best’s layered portrayal. When Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) comes to Rhaenys to discuss the pending succession request, Best uses her masterly expressiveness to convey the underlying grief that undermines her politics. Through a series of uninterrupted glances, Best shows the skepticism Rhaenys has for Rhaenyra, who she believes ordered her son’s murder. As she looks away, her sorrowful eyes express her continued mourning for the loss of Laenor. Her suspicion and grief work together, as evidenced by the moment Rhaenyra tells Rhaenys that she had nothing to do with Laenor’s death. Best, looking away, her left eyebrow raises slightly – even when Rhaenys thinks about her son, she leaves room to doubt her current opponent.

Later, Rhaenys is called to testify before King Viserys (Paddy Considine) on the petition. When her previous scene ends with Rhaenys accepting the inevitable coup of the rival Hightowers, she is surprised to be asked to speak. But Rhaenys can’t draw attention to her surprise, or she might seem weak. So Best just raises her head a little while a grin spreads across her face. After Rhaenys’ comments, her gaze remains on Rhaenyra for a moment, which is a sign of their newfound alliance. Best’s subtle appearance, even when framed in a medium shot, communicates large amounts of information without any dialogue.

Regardless of the scene, Best serves the screen with a rich complexity, always imbuing her performance with depth and dimensionality. From her nuanced lines to her masterly control over even the tiniest expressions, Best brings unparalleled authenticity to her fantasy character. While much attention has been paid to the incredible performances of the show’s protagonists, Episode 8 really solidifies Best as House of the Dragon‘s most eminent artist.

