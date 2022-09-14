House of the Dragon Episode 4 ratings jump another 5% from last week

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

After its record-breaking premiere with just under 10 million viewers, HBO’s House of the Dragon continues to find new viewers.

The show’s fourth episode, titled King of the Narrow Sea, rose an estimated 5% from the third episode, according to a new report from Variety.

While the show saw a small increase in linear viewership, the biggest jump in viewership came from streaming services like HBO Max, HBO Go, and HBO Now.

New Viewers: After its record-breaking premiere with just under 10 million viewers, HBO’s House of the Dragon continues to find new viewers

5%: The show’s fourth episode — titled King of the Narrow Sea — jumped an estimated 5% from the third episode, according to a new report from Variety

Nielsen reports that 2.536 million viewers have tuned in to the four broadcasts of King of the Narrow Sea on HBO.

That’s a small increase from the 2.474 million viewers who tuned in to Episode 3’s four linear episodes.

However, the streaming data brings the total viewership by 5% higher than last week, although no details on streaming data were given.

Broadcasts: Nielsen reports that 2.536 million viewers have tuned in to the four broadcasts of King of the Narrow Sea on HBO

This week also marked new competition – both external and internal – although the viewership didn’t seem to affect too much.

Sunday’s episode was the first to take on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, and it also marked the return of HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

While Last Week Tonight airs after House of the Dragon, it shifted the three reruns to later time slots, though it didn’t seem to affect viewership negatively.

Competition: This week there was also a new competition – both external and internal – although it didn’t seem to affect the viewership too much

The increase comes a week after the show lost about 1 million viewers from its second episode to its third.

While linear viewing appears to be holding steady, the show’s streaming audience continues to grow.

Even past episodes of the show continue to grow, with the premiere episode debuting last month with just under 10 million viewers, now reaching over 30 million viewers in just under a month.

Lost: The increase comes a week after the show lost about 1 million viewers from its second episode to its third

House of the Dragon is set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, following House Targaryen’s rule over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, although there will be a big change behind the scenes.

Miguel Sapochnik, who was director and co-showrunner of series creator Ryan Condal, will retire for season 2, with Alan Taylor replacing him as director and executive producer.

Set: House of the Dragon is set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, after House Targaryen’s reign over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros