House of the Dragon debuts to almost 10 million viewers for highest-rated HBO series premiere ever

House of the Dragon made history with its debut Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max, when the Game of Thrones prequel drew 9.99 million viewers — the largest ever in the network’s history — Warner Bros. Discovery Monday.

The ratings for the debut marked the largest numbers dating back to before the streaming era, and shows debuting later on the since-closed HBO Now and HBO Go, according to Variety. The figures are based on linear broadcasts and HBO Max streams on Sunday evenings.

The series, which is a prequel to the smash hit Game of Thrones, more than doubled from its predecessor’s 2011 debut, which had 4.2 million viewers at the time. The show collected a record 17.9 million for its final season debut in 2019.

The HBO hit Euphoria — the second most-watched show in the network’s history after Game of Thrones — drew 2.4 million viewers last January for its season two debut.

The prequel’s source material is the 2018 novel Fire & Blood by series co-creator George RR Martin, set 200 years ahead of Game of Thrones, which chronicles the story of House Targaryen.

Martin created the show with Ryan Condal, a co-showrunner alongside director Miguel Sapochnik. The show stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO/HBO Max, said: “It was great to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return to Westeros with us last night,” Variety reported.

Bloys added: “House of the Dragon has an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into the production, and we are thrilled with the positive response from viewers.

“We look forward to sharing with the public what else George, Ryan and Miguel have in store for them this season.”

The network’s aggregate numbers came in the wake of news that House of the Dragon debuted among the top viewers on the same day of the year for premium cable networks or streaming services in the US with 2.6 million households tuning in on Sunday.

The stats were based on viewers who watched the debut episode on HBO and the streaming service HBO Max in the first six hours of its release, TV analytics firm Samba TV reported, according to the New York Post.

The series garnered more than double the viewership on the same day as the season four debut of Netflix’s Stranger Things hit 1.2 million households earlier this year.

Samba TV CEO and co-founder Ashwin Navin told the outlet that “the next challenge, and the real opportunity for HBO in the coming weeks, is to expand its viewership beyond its passionate built-in fan base.”

Statistics from Samba indicated that households who brought in at least $125,000 were 44 percent more likely to watch House of the Dragon.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the numbers were affected by the HBO Max app crash, according to the outlet, as DownDetector, a website that tracks outages, said there were in the range of 3,000 blackouts as of 8:40 p.m. until 9:25 p.m. EST Sunday.

HBO told the outlet that a “small portion of users” were affected by the technical issue, and an HBO spokesperson told: The Hollywood Reporter that the issue was more likely to affect viewers watching the show through Amazon technology, such as the Fire TV stick.

HBO said in a statement: “House of the Dragon is successfully watched by millions of HBO Max subscribers tonight. We are aware of a small fraction of users trying to connect through Fire TV devices that are having issues and are currently being resolved for affected users.”