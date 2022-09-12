House of the Dragon: Daemon crowns himself King of the Stepstones and the Narrow Sea

<!–

After defeating The Crabfeeder himself – after essentially refusing any help his brother King Viserys (Paddy Considine) sent – Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) crowned himself King of the Stepstones and the Narrow Sea in the episode of House of the Dragon from Sunday night.

Daemon and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) waged war on The Crabfeeder without King Viserys’ blessing, but when he finally agreed to send help, an enraged Daemon took matters into his own hands and defeated the Crabfeeder himself.

On Sunday night’s new episode, titled King of the Narrow Sea, Daemon returns to King’s Landing and informs him that Corlys, aka The Sea Snake, has crowned him King of the Stepstones and the Narrow Sea.

The episode opens with Rhaenyra trying to concentrate during some official ceremony, with Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) by her side.

It’s revealed that she’s going through potential suitors, and things don’t seem to be going too well.

She is approached by a boy almost her own age, who claims he can protect her, although one of her men calls him “stupid cunt”.

The boy takes offense and takes out his sword and kills the offending man.

The trailer for Sunday night’s new episode teased new gossip that has seemingly spread throughout King’s Landing.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal exactly what the gossip is, it appears to have something to do with the Iron Throne heir, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock).

She’s seen someone say, “That’s a vile accusation,” while Viserys claims he’ll “take their eyes off” from whoever is responsible for the gossip.

Alicent (Emily Carey) suggests that Daemon started the gossip and Viserys explains that Rhaenyra isn’t “deceitful by nature”… although Daemon is.

There is no indication that Daemon started this gossip, although it wouldn’t be surprising given the disdain he has shown for his brother.

It also appears that there may not be a time jump in this episode, after significant time jumps in the first three episodes.

The second episode took place six months after the first, while the third episode took place three years after the second.

Queen Alicent was also expecting her second child with King Viserys, whose first wife, Aemma, died in a horrific childbirth scene in the premiere.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, following its record-breaking premiere that was watched by more than 10 million people, setting a new HBO record.

