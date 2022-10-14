House of the Dragon Creator Reveals When the Series Should End

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has already proven to be a worthy successor to Game of Thrones. The HBO prequel series is full of gripping drama, bloody deaths, and messy characters that we sometimes love to hate and hate to love. unlike Game of Throneshowever, the first season of House of the Dragon contains many time jumps to set up what will probably be the main conflict for the series: the Dance of the Dragons.

The Dance of the Dragons, as written in the novel by George RR Martin Fire & Blood on which? House of the Dragon is a bloody civil war between the Targaryen family. This civil war is sparked by a conflict over who should succeed King Viserys I as king of Westeros: his firstborn daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen, whom he has chosen as his successor and the first queen of Westeros, or his firstborn son Aegon. After Viserys’ death at the end of Episode 8, we’ve essentially reached this point in the series.

If you’re anything like me, you might be thinking, “If House of the Dragon has already reached the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons, how much story does the series have left to tell?” Well according to a blog post from George RR Martin himselfhe believes that “it will take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”