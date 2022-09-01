House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has left the show

although House of the Dragon Reportedly gave HBO its biggest premiere of all time and has already been renewed for a second season, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is gearing up to leave the series for its next big thing.

According to The Hollywood ReporterSapochnik is leaving House of the Dragon just as he signed a new first-look development agreement with HBO, giving the network priority for any projects he starts developing after that. Sapochnik remains attached to House of the Dragon as an executive producer alongside newcomer Alan Taylor, who will also serve as an executive producer and direct episodes in the series’ second season. In a statement regarding his departure, Sapochnik said it had been an “honor and privilege” to work on the series and expressed confidence in Alan Taylor’s ability to House of the Dragon an even stronger performance.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic response from our viewers,” said Sapochnik. “It was incredibly difficult to decide to continue, but I know it’s the right choice for me, personally and professionally. But as I do, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I don’t believe this precious series could be in safer hands.”