House of the Dragon: Aemond and Daemon’s Budding Rivalry Explained

Daemon could play like a villain if the stakes seemed that much smaller to Westeros, but now, in the hour of the wolf, a joker in the deck can bring this whole house of cards down. Even with a loss of eyes, Old King Viserys can see and finally tries to unite his family, which is what makes Daemon’s echoes in the next generation so dangerous.

Yes, Daemon is still there and can still play the villain whenever it suits him. It was one of the character’s best moments in the entire series when he got Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson) to say “bastard” and then immediately grabbed his head. House of the Dragon also uses the moment to highlight the parallels between Daemon and Aemond. While the rest of Aemond’s Green family looks on, shocked or furious at Daemon’s brazen arrogance to behead their man at Driftmark in front of the entire court, Aemond watches in admiration…and envy.

Age supposedly brings wisdom, but for many it brings comfort. Daemon has what he always seemed to want. Rhaenyra is his wife, the Iron Throne will soon be his (sort of) by proxy as the queen’s consort, and he is apparently helpless over his problem as he is now the father of four healthy children.

Aemond, on the other hand, has none of the certainty of his brother’s placement, power, or marriage (Aemond was disturbingly jealous in the last episode that Aegon would be the one to marry their sister). From Aemond’s limited perspective, it was Daemon’s turn. Now it’s Aemond’s time.

And we’ll see what that might mean during the episode’s dinner series climax. Aemond’s mother tries to make peace with her worst enemy, Princess Rhaenyra, for now, and both Jace and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) can swallow their pride long enough to ignore each other’s disdain in front of their father/grandfather.

But Aemond? Once the old man is out of the room, he turns the knife and sends a feast meant for peace back to war. I have no way of proving it, but I suspect Aemond ordered a roast pig delivered in full for him—and for the prince who caught his eye. Not blinking, always not blinking, Aemond is just waiting for an excuse. Luke hands him one with a chuckle, then it’s time to toast his POWERFUL cousins.