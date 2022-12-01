House of horrors: A couple are in shock after a friend trashed their home in Point Cook, Melbourne

A couple is devastated after discovering that their home was made to look like a dump by a former friend they tried to help out.

Andrew Robson and his partner Jay Holtz invited Emily, a struggling single mother of three, to move into their Point Cook home in Melbourne’s west after deciding to move to the highway in 2019.

But three years later, the couple returned to find the house trashed, with piles of rubbish, bugs and feces everywhere and the mother nowhere to be seen.

The pair said it was “heartbreaking” to see the place they’d called home for 12 years reduced to a “horror show.”

“What we have found of the beautiful home we remembered is nothing more than an absolute horror show,” Mr. Robson said on his GoFundMe page.

“Every wall was closed, broken furniture everywhere, garbage and bodily fluids everywhere. Now Emily has taken to the hills and left us with this shattered memory and a broken heart.”

Images of the destroyed house went viral on Mr Robson’s social media last week, with the couple exposing the extent of the damage.

It showed trash and debris scattered throughout the hallways and in every room, with broken mattresses and bed frames amidst the mess.

There were pizza boxes and McDonald’s wrappers on the floor of the bedrooms, and writing scribbled on the walls, with children’s clothes and toys everywhere.

In some rooms the floor was not visible, and the stench of feces made Mr. Robson sick.

“A mother raised her three children in that absolute mess and disgust,” he said.

Mr. Holtz and his family had rented the property for 10 years, before he and Mr. Robson moved in under a rental informal lease for an additional two years.

But then they wanted to move to Queensland for a change and offered to sublet the place to Emily in their absence.

The pair said they befriended her in 2018 and gave her permission to move into the house — without a bond — after she had a hard time looking for a place to rent.

“The owner of the property asked us to find someone to take over and what perfect timing! Emily was struggling to find a place for her and her children, so we offered her to move in and take over,” Mr Robson said.

But there were signs that things were not going well when she repeatedly asked for financial help after the couple left for Queensland.

Mr Robson said she regularly requested them to pay her rent and make school payments for her children.

“We did our best to keep her going as best we could,” Mr. Robson said.

They even paid for cleaners to go in for home inspections during her tenure before she started making excuses to avoid the visits altogether.

“She had Covid, the kids had Covid, several times, lice, her father passed away, which we felt sorry for, so we gave her a break during that period,” the couple said.

It all came to a head when the owner decided to evict the tenant, giving her three months to leave.

But Emily was still in the property in October and had stopped paying rent, claiming to be afraid for herself and her children.

A real estate agent took over the issue last month and received an anonymous call saying she had left the property.

The couple then went to the residence and saw that it had turned out to be a huge tip. Since they had sublet the place, the sickening mess was their responsibility.

The mother is believed to be staying with relatives in the Blue Mountains, but the couple have given up trying to find her and have begun the deep clean. 7News reported.

The pair finished throwing out all the carpet on Wednesday and were about to paint one of the rooms.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the huge job, which is expected to cost up to $10,000.