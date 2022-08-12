House Is Set to Pass Climate, Tax and Health Package

“While we are heartbroken to see several vital pieces about the healthcare economy, housing and immigration left on the cutting floor — as well as a successful Republican effort to remove insulin price caps for those with private insurance — we know that the Inflation Reduction Act takes real steps forward on key progressive priorities,” Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement after the Senate passed the measure.



How Times reporters cover politics.

We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times employees may vote, they may not support or campaign for candidates or political causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or giving money to, or raising money for, a political candidate or election cause.

Some centrist Democrats, especially those from high-income states who had threatened to withhold their vote if legislation didn’t cap how much families can deduct in state and local taxes, also announced their support.

“Because this legislation does not increase taxes for families in my district, but in fact significantly lowers their costs, I will vote for it,” said New Jersey Democrat Representative Mikie Sherrill.

Its approval comes just days after Mr. Biden signed both a $280 billion industrial policy bill that will support U.S. chip manufacturing in an effort to better compete with China, and legislation that will expand medical benefits for veterans exposed. to waste fires burning on military legal bases, the latest in a string of legislative successes.

While Republicans were unanimously against the package, Democrats used the accelerated fiscal reconciliation process to push legislation through both chambers, as they did with the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package last year. Completely removed from the process, Republicans were outraged that the bill did little to address inflation and criticized plans for tax hikes and increased federal spending. (Many economists agree that it will likely dampen inflation, albeit modestly and not immediately.)

“Having received a ‘take it or leave it’ offer from the Senate Democrats, with no opportunity to provide input or change the bill, I am appalled that the majority is once again choosing to just pass it.” Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole, the top Republican on the House Rules Committee, at a hearing Wednesday. He added, “It should come as no surprise that no Republican will vote for this bill, just as no Republican voted for the latest reconciliation bill.”