House of Dragon's Emma D'arcy sets TikTok alight by revealing negroni sbagliato is favourite drink

Their role as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s hit drama House of Dragon catapulted them to overnight fame.

But over the past five days, it’s Emma D’arcy’s drink of choice that’s really got fans talking on TikTok.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old non-binary actor — who uses they/they pronouns — shared their go-to cocktail is a negroni sbagliato during a discussion with Olivia Cooke, 28, in a promotional video for the series.

Sbagliato means ‘wrong’ or ‘broken’ in Italian, a reference to replacing the gin in a traditional Negroni with sparkling wine.

Since it was posted on HBO’s TikTok account on Monday, the clip has racked up over 9.4 million views and prompted the curious to try Emma’s drink for themselves – joking that it had ‘cured’ their depression.

The viral video prompted diehard fans to try the cocktail for themselves. Left: TikTok user @join_jules filmed himself making the ‘super easy’ cocktail. Right: TikToker Nic Hamilton’s tutorial received over 774,000 ‘likes’

In a quick round of questions, Olivia – who plays Alicent Hightower in the Game of Thrones prequel – asked Emma what tip they reach for on a night out.

“Negroni,” Emma said, to which Olivia excitedly broke in, “I was going to say the same thing!”

As she finished her answer, the actor added – while hiding a smile -: ‘Sbagliato.’

They then explained that the cocktail is very similar to a normal Negroni – which is a mix of gin, vermouth and Campari – but just finished with a splash of prosecco.

Left: Bartender Lorin Cantrell’s how-to video has garnered over 12,000 ‘likes’. Right: TikToker Mary Glover said all she wanted was ‘Emma D’Arcy’s voice and Negroni Sbagliato on repeat…’

Impressed with their choice, Olivia added: ‘Oh great!’

How to make Emma’s viral potion from your own home: Emma’s drink of choice is a traditional Negroni Sbagliato style, which is a reference to replacing sparkling wine in a traditional Negroni. You can make the viral cocktail from your own home with this recipe: Add ice to your glass

Pour in 1.5 ounces of sweet vermouth

Add 1.5 ounces of Campari and stir

Top it off with Prosecco and an orange slice for garnish

Since the clip went viral on the app, a number of TikTok users have shared their methods for making the drink.

In a video that has gathered over 774,000 ‘likes’, the cocktail enthusiast is Nick Hamilton filmed himself making the drink – which he said was ‘one of the easiest’ tutorials he’s ever done.

He said: ‘I’ve always loved a negroni sbagliato.

‘Until a week ago, every time I ordered one, the whole table was like, ‘oh you fancy man, what is that?’

And I’d say, ‘yeah, I’m a fancy man – it’s a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.

‘Everyone would say, ‘Oh Nick – you’re amazing.’ I don’t have that anymore, do I?!’

Meanwhile lifestyle TikToker @join_jules agreed that the cocktail was ‘super easy’ to make.

After mixing vermouth and Campari together, Jules topped the concoction with ice cream and prosecco.

Finishing off with a traditional orange slice, Jules was thrilled with how the cocktail came together.

She took her first sip and said, ‘Oh yes. Cheers!’

In the meantime TikToker Mary Glover posted a 15-second video showing her take on the popular drink.

She captioned the clip: ‘All I want is Emma D’Arcy’s voice and Negroni Sbagliato on repeat…’

While speaking to The Guardiansaid Henry Jeffreys, drinks writer and author of the Cocktail Dictionary, that the drink originally came about by mistake.

He said: ‘Apparently the bartender was supposed to make a negroni, reached for the wrong bottle and put prosecco instead of gin, so ‘sbagliato’ means confused or wrong in Italian’.

After the clip went viral, Emma admitted they were horrified that the interview had become an online meme.

In an interview with New York TimesEmma said: ‘I feel so embarrassed because in those interviews when we’ve been going for six hours I’m honestly just trying to get Olivia to [Cooke] laugh.’

The actor added: “I keep thinking I’m going to tell my mum I’ve become a meme in the hope she’ll like me, but I’m going to have to explain what a meme is and I have decided it’s too much effort.’

