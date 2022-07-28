House Democrats will release framework NEXT MONTH banning congressional stock trading

According to a report, the House Democrats will release the framework of their long-awaited stock ban proposal in early August.

The framework would force members of Congress, their spouses and senior staff to place assets in a qualified blind trust or sell them entirely. Legislators, spouses and staff could still hold mutual funds.

The leadership’s goal is to get the legislation through the House in September, according to Punchbowl News.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., who as head of the House Administration Committee is charged with reviewing the various proposals, told DailyMail.com on Friday the framework would be released “in the coming weeks.”

Last week, Congressional stock purchases came under fire again after Paul, the husband of Chairman Nancy Pelosi, bought more than $1 million in shares of semiconductor company Nvidia while Congress negotiated a bill to inject billions into the semiconductor chip industry. The Senate passed that bill on Wednesday and the House of Representatives is expected to pass it on Thursday.

On June 17, Paul Pelosi has only 20,000 shares worth between $1 million and $5 million ahead of Sunday’s vote on the CHIPS plus bill that would inject $52 billion into the semiconductor market.

“Has your husband ever bought or sold stock based on information he received from you?” a message the speaker asked in her weekly briefing last week.

“No,” she scoffed. ‘Absolutely not.’ Pelosi then walked away from the stage.

The Pelosis is one of the wealthiest couples in Congress and Paul Pelosi has been called one of the most prolific stock traders of all time. The speaker’s office regularly notes that Nancy does not own any stock herself.

There has been broad bipartisan consensus for months about banning individual stock trading for members and their spouses. Lawmakers in both parties have filed a slew of bills since Pelosi first stood cool to such a ban in February, not one of which has made it to the floor.

Last Wednesday, Senator Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading.

“This issue of whether and how members of Congress engage in various financial transactions deserves close scrutiny by the committee,” Hawley wrote to Senator Gary Peters, chair of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

“In 2020, Speaker Pelosi and her husband outperformed the S&P 500 by a whopping 14.3 percent,” Hawley said. Ninety percent of actively managed mutual funds fail to beat the market, according to a report.

After initial resistance, Pelosi changed her mind in February, saying she would support a stock ban if it targeted not just Congress but the entire administration.

“It has to be the entire government,” the California Democrat told reporters. “The judiciary has no reporting. The Supreme Court has no announcements. It has no reporting of stock transactions and makes important decisions every day.”

It wasn’t resounding support, but it was a change of tone from three months earlier, when Pelosi actively opposed the cutting off of her husband and the rest of Congress’s trade power.

‘We are a free market economy. ‘[Lawmakers] should be able to participate in that,” she said in December.

Despite widespread support, some Democrats blame the leadership for preventing such bills from even getting a vote.

“The people who run the calendar don’t want to question it,” said Representative Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a moderate who wrote a bipartisan proposal to force members to place their assets in a blind trust. “The people who control the committees of jurisdiction don’t want to bring it up.”

Paul Pelosi, owner of Financial Leasing Services, has amassed a personal fortune of approximately $135 million.

In 2021, according to Insider, the House Speaker will be ranked as the 14th richest member of Congress with an estimated net worth of at least $46,123,051.

Paul Pelosi’s lucrative stock trades have led to the social investing app Iris allowing users to track the couple’s trades and be notified every time Paul makes a purchase so they can do the same.

And the popular Twitter account @NancyTracker, which tracked Pelosi’s investments, was banned from the social media network.

The STOCK Act of 2012 prohibits members of Congress from using “nonpublic information derived from an individual’s position … or obtained from the performance of one’s duties for personal advantage.”

It also required lawmakers to disclose every transaction of stocks, bonds, commodities futures and other securities within 45 days instead of once a year.

Pelosi is far from alone in her husband’s stock business — more than 220 other representatives and senators, about 40% of Congress, had combined at least $225 million in shares in 2020, according to an Insider survey.

an insider research found that 49 members and 182 congressional officials were late to disclose transactions from January to September 2021, in violation of the STOCK Act.