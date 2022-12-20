House Democrats vote to make Trump’s tax returns public

The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday night to make Donald Trump’s tax returns public.

The debate lasted more than three hours behind closed doors for a final vote of 24 to 16. All Democrats voted in favor of the action, while all Republicans on the panel voted against.

It is not immediately clear when the documents will be released.

Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the panel, told reporters that six years of Trump’s most recent tax returns would be dealt with and documents from eight of his companies.

“Unfortunately, the deed is done,” Brady told reporters at a news conference after the vote.

That was the original request of committee chair Rep. Richard Neal in 2019, after the Democrats won back the House majority in their 2018 “blue wave.”

“Despite our objections and opposition, the Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee have unleashed a dangerous new political weapon that wipes out decades of privacy protections for the average taxpayer,” Brady said at his news conference.

Donald Trump has fought for years to keep his tax returns before the House Ways and Means Committee

He claimed it had “nothing to do with the stated purpose of reviewing the IRS’s presidential audit process.”

The former president engaged in a protracted legal battle to stop lawmakers from receiving his tax return, which went all the way to the Supreme Court.

Last month, judges rejected Trump’s last-ditch request to prevent Ways and Means Democrats from getting the financial documents. None of the six conservative or three liberal jurists disagreed.

Oklahoma GOP Representative Kevin Hern, another Ways and Means Republican, called the Democrats’ fight for Trump’s taxes a “witch hunt.”

Chairman Neal opened his own post-vote remarks, comparing the layout of the committee room to what it looked like on Jan. 6, when furniture was used to barricade doors and windows as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

But during his press conference, he stressed that the move to release the ex-president’s tax returns was “not punitive or malicious.”

This news is breaking and will be updated…