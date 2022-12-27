House Committee releases Donald Trump’s redacted tax returns at NOON after failed attempt to maintain privacy

Donald Trump’s tax returns will be released at noon after a nearly four-year struggle in which the former president fought tooth and nail to shield his financial statements from public view.

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted last Tuesday night to release the results, in a debate that lasted more than three hours behind closed doors.

The final vote was 24 to 16. All Democrats voted in favor of the action, while all Republicans on the panel voted against it.

Six years of Trump’s most recent tax returns will be covered, as well as documents from eight of his businesses.

Donald Trump has fought for years to keep his tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee

That was the original request made by the committee’s chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, in 2019, after Democrats recaptured the House majority in their 2018 ‘blue wave’.

The former president waged a lengthy legal battle to prevent lawmakers from getting his tax returns, a fight that went all the way to the Supreme Court.

It is not known exactly what new information will be discovered when the results are published. The New York Times has already published extensive reports in 2018 and 2020 based on leaked tax information.

The 2020 report suggested that Trump only received $750 in income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, with no income tax at all in 10 of the past 15 years after claiming millions of dollars in losses.

When his business picked up in 2018/19, he had to pay a $1.1 million tax bill, but after the pandemic hit, he again reported a huge loss of $5 million, resulting in him paying $0 in tax on the rent in what was his last year as president.

At the time, Trump denied any such findings. ‘It’s fake news, it’s totally fake news. Fixed up. False,’ he said.

Before the committee’s decision to release the results, Trump ranted on his Truth Social platform.

“All the so-called experts who think they know so much about my successful private company really know next to nothing,” he began. ‘It’s a GREAT COMPANY, with lots of cash, some of the best assets in the world and very little debt. Plus, strong on deductions and depreciation.’

“You’ll see these numbers soon, but not all of my tax returns, which show relatively little,” he continued. ‘EVERYONE will be impressed, but the fake news media won’t be happy, so go against their narrative!’

The committee’s Democratic chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, said the decision was “neither punitive nor malicious” in remarks after last week’s vote.

Last month, the justices rejected Trump’s latest request to block Democrats on the committee from obtaining the financial documents. None of the six conservative jurists nor the three liberals dissented.

“Sadly, deed is done,” Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the panel, told reporters at a post-vote news conference.

“Despite our objections and opposition, Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee have unleashed a dangerous new political weapon that nullifies decades of privacy protections for average taxpayers,” Brady said at his press conference.

Ways and Means committee staff members were seen carrying boxes full of documents into the panel chamber last Tuesday afternoon.

He stated that it “had nothing to do with the stated purpose of reviewing the IRS presidential audit process.”

Throughout his remarks, he stressed that Trump’s “personal” returns were at the heart of the matter.

Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, another ways-and-means Republican, called the Democrats’ fight over Trump taxes a “witch hunt.”

Chairman Neal opened his own post-vote remarks by comparing the layout of the committee room to how it looked on January 6, when furniture was used to shield doors and windows as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in USA

But during his press conference, he insisted that the move to release the former president’s tax returns “was not punitive or malicious.”

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the committee, said “average taxpayers” will be hurt by Trump’s tax break decision.

The committee released a 29-page report suggesting the IRS was under-resourced or underfunded during the Trump administration.

Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford said after Neal’s comments: ‘We take our job seriously, and this vote tonight was not taken lightly. But clearly we have a lot of work to do to rebuild the IRS.’

He said the tax agency “has been defunded for more than a decade by Republican cuts.”

A subsequent report released by the committee last week suggests that the IRS significantly overlooked Trump’s tax returns during his time in office.

The Democrat-led report notes that IRS policy requires an annual audit on the individual tax returns of the sitting president and vice president.

“The former president’s individual income tax returns filed in 2018, 2019 and 2020 were not selected for examination until after he left office and only the 2016 tax return was subject to mandatory examination,” the file says. of 29 pages.

He claims that Trump’s 2015 statements were not even audited until Democrats requested them in 2019.

‘[T]The IRS sent a letter to the former president notifying him that his tax year 2015 return was selected for examination on April 3, 2019, which is the date the president sent the initial request to the IRS for the former president’s return information and related tax returns. ‘, the report states.

Under the Trump administration, he says, “it was clear that the mandatory audit program was not a priority and was not provided with the necessary resources to ensure compliance by the former president.”

The committee meeting opened publicly last Tuesday, but then quickly turned into a private session for more than three hours.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of Trump’s main political rivals while in office, praised the committee’s work and called for reforms to the IRS audit system regarding US presidents.

‘The solemn oversight work of the Ways and Means Committee has revealed the urgent need for legislation to ensure that the public can trust real accountability and transparency when auditing a sitting president’s tax returns, not only in the case of President Trump, but for any president. . The American people deserve to know without a doubt that no one is above the law,’ the California Democrat said in a statement Tuesday night.

“Since day one, Chairman Richard Neal has brought immense integrity to the committee’s vital legislative and oversight responsibilities.”

Trump defied years of precedent during the 2016 campaign when he refused to release his tax returns while running for president.

He has kept it close to the vest ever since, but a New York Times report in 2020 uncovered nearly two decades of Trump tax documents. However, it did not include the most recent ones at the time, from 2018 and 2019.

That report showed that the former president allegedly evaded paying federal income taxes for 11 of the 18 years examined.

The documents released after Tuesday’s House committee vote will provide a more up-to-date view of Trump’s finances, though they will end in 2020, so there will be no new information from the year after he left office.