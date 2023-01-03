House adjourns without speaker

The House of Representatives adjourned without a speaker on Tuesday after three ballots for the gavel failed to find a candidate with a majority.

Speaker-Nominee Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost 19 GOP votes on the first two ballots and 20 on the third ballot, leaving the conference in a stalemate on how to proceed.

All 434 members voted for a Speaker candidate, meaning 218 votes were needed to secure the post. With 222 House Republicans to 212 Democrats, McCarthy is nowhere near that threshold.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), an ally of McCarthy, introduced the motion to adjourn the session, and it passed by a vote. The Chamber returns on Wednesday at noon.

It is the first time in a century that the House has gone to multiple votes for Speaker. In 1923, the election of the president took nine ballots in three days.

The repeated failed votes for McCarthy were expected by much of the conference, especially after the rules changed concessions and a heated House GOP meeting Tuesday morning did not move any of McCarthy’s opponents or those on the fence.

The detractors of the longtime GOP leader rallied around Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for the second and third ballots, despite the incoming House Judiciary Chairman endorsing McCarthy and giving a speech nominating him ahead of the second ballot.

McCarthy, who remained stoically on the ground throughout the lengthy voting process even when it became clear he would lose, remains adamant that he will ultimately win the gavel.

“Remember how they all said they had this secret candidate? Their secret candidate nominated me, so where do they go now?” McCarthy said, referring to Jordan. “It can’t be about that. You’re going to use someone for your own personal gain.”

“I’ll stay until we win,” McCarthy added. “Eventually it will change.”

McCarthy huddled privately after the second ballot with allies, including Representatives Steve Scalise (R-La.), Jordan and Representative Patrick McHenry (RN.C.).

But on the third ballot, McCarthy’s opponents increased, with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) flipped to support Jordan after voting for McCarthy on the first two ballots.

“My concern was, look, it’s been two months, man, you got to close the deal,” Donalds said, referring to the time between the midterm elections and the start of Congress. “You have two months. And so at this point now, if you can’t close it, we need to find who can.

McCarthy’s continued opposition has frustrated his supporters and allies who have pledged not to waver their support. Rep. Nancy Mace (RS.C.) cast her vote for McCarthy as “Only Kevin.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said the McCarthy antagonists are blocking the House GOP “down the path to suicide and getting [President] Biden re-elected in ’24.” He said he heard talk of Republican members negotiating with Dems to nominate a moderate Republican who would be more open to negotiations.

Whether GOP members can come to an agreement is uncertain.

“We’re going to have some more conversations tonight and see what’s next,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who voted for candidates other than McCarthy on all three ballots.

Al Weaver and Aris Folley contributed.