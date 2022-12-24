Hour-long kickoff delay forced by cold not a problem for Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour.

While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a slip that has now reached five right after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history.

The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kick-off. Smith said he may have slept about 20 minutes after telling his Texans they had an extra hour before they started their pregame routine.

“I have a little more time to mentally prepare,” said Smith. “We’re not postponing the game. The game is on, so get ready to go, and that’s what they’re doing.

When the Texans finally got underway, the temperature was 20 degrees with a wind chill of 6 degrees. That made it the coldest home game in Titans history, surpassing the previous mark of 23 degrees on December 31, 2017. The previous lowest wind chill was 14 degrees on December 25, 2000, against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Titans said the decision to postpone was made with the NFL, the local Office of Emergency Management, the Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office out of “an abundance of caution to ensure that the game does not in any way negatively impact the game.” would impact our community.”

The team also said it was working to cut off all non-essential power around the Nissan Stadium.

“The operation of the game remained subservient to the well-being of our community at all times, and we cannot thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors,” the Titans said in a statement.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote on social media asking everyone, especially all non-essential businesses, to reduce their power usage with the Tennessee Valley Authority using rolling blackouts to protect the power grid.

After the postponement was announced, Cooper was quick to thank the Titans.

“I appreciate (at)Titans delaying kickoff by an hour as (at)TVAnews is committed to ending the ongoing blackouts immediately,” Cooper wrote. “NES continues to work hard to minimize disruption to residents this holiday weekend.”

The TVA said in a statement that the power grid had stabilized an hour before the originally scheduled kickoff and that the Titans agreed to postpone the game “to make absolutely sure the power grid had stabilized.”

Photos of the lights burning all Friday night at Nissan Stadium spread on social media as residents dealt with power outages. After Saturday’s game ended, fewer than 3,000 customers in the Nashville area still had no power, up from about 75,000 when the blackout peaked Friday.

The lights remained on as crews worked through the night to repair at least 36 water pipes that had burst around the stadium. High winds as the front moved in Thursday night also blew out some windows. A few luxury suites remained closed on Saturday due to water damage.

The Titans, who fell to 7-8, face a quick turnaround in Saturday’s game. Thursday night the Dallas Cowboys come to visit.

Workers used blowers to clear light snow from the field about 90 minutes before the previously scheduled 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. The Titans covered the field with a tarp and used heaters, including the heated benches used by the team, underneath to keep the ground from freezing.

Houston quarterback Davis Mills said he simply wore an overcoat during the game and knows other NFL games were played in colder weather on Saturday.

But this was the coldest game he could remember. The biggest challenge was the field itself.

“The field was a bit slippery, icy at times,” said Mills. “When the wind picked up, we noticed that, but we were pretty good.”

The NHL’s Nashville Predators lost 3-2 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The team president noted on social media Friday night that the Predators power their arena with generators. That team recently had a burst water pipe that flooded parts of its arena, forcing two games to be postponed.

