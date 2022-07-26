Hotter, Longer and More Widespread Heat Waves Scorch China

BEIJING — In western China, runoff from melting glaciers could overwhelm dams, officials warn. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, the government residents asked to use fewer large appliances so the power grid won’t be flooded as the city suffers its longest heatwave since 1951. In the coastal city of Fuzhou, temperatures exceeded 41 degrees Celsius, or nearly 106 degrees Fahrenheit, for an unprecedented three days in a row, state media reported.

More than 900 million Chinese, about 65 percent of the population, are living under some sort of heat warning. Temperatures have reached or exceeded the highs that have recently plagued parts of Europe and the United States. Between June and mid-July, officials across the country issued more than 15,000 high temperature warnings, including more than 2,000 predicting temperatures will exceed 104 degrees. according to state media. Seventy-one weather stations recorded their highest temperatures on record.

China has long suffered extreme weather in the summer, with heatwaves accompanied by severe flooding. But the severity of these events has increased in recent years under the influence of global warming. Officials said the heat was likely to be more intense and prolonged this year. This is expected to last at least until the end of the month.