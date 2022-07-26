Hotter, Longer and More Widespread Heat Waves Scorch China
BEIJING — In western China, runoff from melting glaciers could overwhelm dams, officials warn. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, the government residents asked to use fewer large appliances so the power grid won’t be flooded as the city suffers its longest heatwave since 1951. In the coastal city of Fuzhou, temperatures exceeded 41 degrees Celsius, or nearly 106 degrees Fahrenheit, for an unprecedented three days in a row, state media reported.
More than 900 million Chinese, about 65 percent of the population, are living under some sort of heat warning. Temperatures have reached or exceeded the highs that have recently plagued parts of Europe and the United States. Between June and mid-July, officials across the country issued more than 15,000 high temperature warnings, including more than 2,000 predicting temperatures will exceed 104 degrees. according to state media. Seventy-one weather stations recorded their highest temperatures on record.
China has long suffered extreme weather in the summer, with heatwaves accompanied by severe flooding. But the severity of these events has increased in recent years under the influence of global warming. Officials said the heat was likely to be more intense and prolonged this year. This is expected to last at least until the end of the month.
“The affected area is large, the time it will last is long and the extremity is strong,” the state news agency Xinhua said. said.
As elsewhere in the world, the toll has fallen on some of the most vulnerable, including the poor and the elderly. Several heat-related deaths have been recorded, including construction or factory workers. Videos on social media show that frontline medical workers, in full body protection, continue to try to eradicate the coronavirus, overwhelmed by the high temperatures.
The number of heat-related deaths in China more than quadrupled between 1990 and 2019, to 26,800 in 2019, according to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet. Researchers have predicted that the number could more than double if global temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, noting that China’s rapidly aging population would be particularly at risk.
Some of the hottest temperatures of recent times have been recorded in southeastern China, in the coastal province of Zhejiang. On Tuesday, the temperature in one city there, Lishui, reached nearly 108 degrees. A hospital in Zhejiang told state media reporters that it took in patients with heat stroke on a daily basis. At least one man, a factory worker, died earlier this month after multiple organ failure.
But most of the country is frying. In the far west of the Xinjiang region, local officials warned last week that melting snow and ice from mountainous areas would increase the risk of dam failure and that it had already caused flash flooding and mudslides. Earlier this month, an official at the National Meteorological Center said the heat can drain moisture from the ground in Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, harming corn and cotton crops and damaging rice crops in the Yangtze River basin.
Home to 26 million people, Shanghai reached nearly 106 degrees this month, the hottest day since records began in 1873.
Pictures from a zoo in Guangzhou showed a panda lying on a giant slab of ice and several elephants perched on top of their own blocks.
Only two provinces, Heilongjiang and Liaoning, both in the far northeast, have not issued heat warnings.
A heat wave had already scorched parts of northern China in June, just as severe flooding displaced millions of people in the central and southwestern parts of the country. The heat eased slightly to return with force in the south in recent weeks.
Liu Yi research contributed.