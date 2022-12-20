Hotel owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is seized by a Russian court

<!–

An £820 million luxury hotel complex owned by Oleg Deripaska has been seized by a Russian court.

Deripaska, one of the few Russian oligarchs to have criticized Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, has been ordered to hand over his Imeretinsky hotel and marina development in Sochi.

The seizure could be a sign of mounting pressure against powerful Russians like Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the US, UK and EU.

Court order: Oleg Deripaska is one of the few Russian oligarchs who has criticized Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine

The metals magnate said earlier this year that “destroying Ukraine would be a colossal mistake” when he split with the official Kremlin line.

He also took to Twitter in March to express concern about the war, saying: “We need peace as soon as possible as we are past the point of no return.”

The injunction against Deripaska’s hotel complex is the result of a legal battle between him and a scientific and educational center established under Putin.

The Financial Times reported that the Sirius Federal Territory, established by Putin to train Russia’s brightest children, filed three lawsuits against RogSibAl, a company owned by Deripaska, 54.

A judge ruled against Deripaska in September. This has led to the seizure of RogSibAl’s real estate in Sochi.

It has been claimed that the legal decision was made after the Kremlin asked Deripaska to stop criticizing the war.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said it was “absolutely wrong” to link the court order to Deripaska’s views on the war.