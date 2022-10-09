Hotel manager slams reviewer and hit out at guests' 'verbal abuse and swearing' at staff

A hotel manager has hit out at a reviewer who called their experience ‘terrible’ and complained that a member of staff was ‘rude and uncooperative’, leading to a ‘verbal confrontation’.

The TripAdvisor poster, who goes by Anne, instead had the company moved to another location, which they ‘strongly recommend’.

Douglas Campbell, manager of The Bonham Hotel in Edinburgh, hit out at the user in a calm and collected response, simply saying that ‘verbal abuse and swearing’ was ‘totally unacceptable’.

He added: ‘I’m afraid this meant we were unable to accommodate you on this or any future visit.

‘I’m glad you were able to find alternative accommodation that suited you better for this trip and the future.’

A hotel manager at The Bonham in Edinburgh (pictured) has hit out at a reviewer who called their experience ‘terrible’

‘We have stayed at this hotel many times over the years and he had the audacity to say they had no record of us ever staying at this hotel.

‘We left at once and went straight to CHEVAL, THE EDINBURGH GRAND on St. Andrews Square.

Anne, who traveled as a couple last month, also complained that staff at The Bonham had no previous record of them staying, which they insist they did ‘many times’.

They wrote: ‘Awful experience on arrival with member of staff at main entrance – no name – but not helpful or pleasant.

‘We had an immediate complaint and he was rude and uncooperative about it which resulted in a verbal confrontation.

‘Fantastic hotel where you will be treated with respect and decency. Can highly recommend this hotel.’

Anne rated The Bonham as ‘terrible’ on the website.

This is not the first time Douglas has responded to a bad review. Last month another poster complained about the location of the hotel.

David P from Durham wrote: ‘Long walk to city center and attractions…probably need a taxi…See what you’ll be charged for on your travel bill when you leave…I feel like I probably won’t will go back again…which is a shame.’

Douglas wrote back: “Thank you for your review after your recent stay.

“I’m sorry to see that the location no longer suits you, I see that you have stayed before and have booked again for this stay, while our location remains the same.

‘I see that the car park was removed from your bill as a gesture as you use a blue badge and that you refused to pay the discretionary service charge of £4.35 which of course you are entitled to remove.

“I am sorry that our central location no longer works for you and wish you a pleasant stay elsewhere in Edinburgh on your next visit.”

Despite the posters’ misgivings, The Bonham has generally rave reviews, with 1,210 users marking it as ‘excellent’.

The hotel (pictured) even received an award on the review platform earlier this year. A Facebook post from the hotel in May said: ‘We are really pleased to announce that The Bonham is a Tripadvisor 2022 Travellers’ Choice Award winner!’

Only 25 have claimed it’s ‘terrible’, with recent comments calling their stay ‘fantastic’, ‘just wonderful’ and ‘timeless’.

The most recent review by Lisa M. from Michigan, Detroit, USA, was: ‘What a beautiful hotel! We loved the room, the service and the ambiance of this place. It was quiet elegance at its best!

“Although situated in a quiet area, it was still within walking distance of great restaurants and Edinburgh sites. We would definitely stay here again!”

It was even the recipient of an award on the review platform earlier this year. A Facebook post from the hotel in May said: ‘We are really pleased to announce that The Bonham is a Tripadvisor 2022 Travellers’ Choice Award winner!

‘Each year the world’s largest travel platform recognizes companies that have demonstrated a commitment to hospitality with a Travelers’ Choice Award, and this year we are proud to learn that our team has made the shortlist.

#A huge thank you to all our wonderful guests who gave us glowing reviews and (very importantly) to our team for delivering such high standards.’