Hot topic: A whopping 80% of women are 'unprepared' for menopause, study suggests 

Eight out of ten women feel ‘unprepared’ to experience perimenopause and menopause, researchers have found.

And 56 percent say they are ‘scared’ of what to expect – rising to 71 percent among 18 to 39-year-olds.

The survey also found that 63 percent of women who have not yet experienced menopause were unaware that symptoms can occur up to ten years before their last period.

Of the 2,069 British women aged 18 to 74 surveyed, 80 per cent felt unprepared and only 17 per cent said they wanted to know how to prevent signs and symptoms on their bodies.

In terms of which treatments they would consider, HRT gel or tablets were the most popular (38 percent), followed by skin-enhancing treatments to improve hydration and anti-wrinkle injections.

Harley Street aesthetic consultant Dr. Yusra Al-Mukhtar, who commissioned the study ahead of World Menopause Day tomorrow, said: ‘It is clear that there is a gap between knowledge and awareness of what signs can be prevented on the skin and body. Awareness must make way for empowered preventive action.’

According to the survey, the symptoms women were most keen to prevent were increased sweating (51 per cent), decreased facial contours (38 per cent), increased wrinkles (33 per cent) and acne (32 per cent).

They were also concerned about dark circles around the eyes, dry, itchy or raised skin or a dull complexion.

Other findings of the study included that postmenopausal women experienced more anxiety and stress around skin and body problems than postmenopausal women – 67 percent compared to 60 percent.

When asked how the impact of potential skin problems caused by perimenopause or how menopause could affect them, 57 percent of women surveyed said they feel anxious and stressed, while 48 percent avoided social events and 45 percent were even reluctant to to have pictures taken.

A woman, 41, who was diagnosed as postmenopausal at age 14 and has undergone skin treatment with Dr. Yusra said: ‘I don’t think women understand enough about the signs of perimenopause and menopause on the skin and the effects hormonal changes can have. If you don’t understand the signs, how can you know how to adjust your skin care regimen and better understand the treatments available?

‘Menopause can affect all areas of a woman’s life. If you lack confidence in how you look, there can be a significant knock-on effect, especially if employers don’t understand.’