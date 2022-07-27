Hot on trail of causes of rapid ice sheet instabilities in climate history

The research vessel Maria S. Merian leaves the port of St. John’s (Canada). As a participant in Expedition MSM 39 (2014), Lars Max, together with other researchers, obtained the sample material for this research. Credit: MARUM—Center for Marine Environmental Sciences, University of Bremen; D. Kieke



Extreme cooling events during the last ice age, known as Heinrich events in the North Atlantic, are a prime example of how local processes change the global climate. While the effects of Heinrich events on the global glacial environment are well documented in the scientific literature, their causes are still unclear. In a new study, researchers from Bremen, Kiel, Cologne and São Paulo (Brazil) have now shown that a buildup of heat in the deeper Labrador Sea caused instability in the Laurentide Ice Sheet, which covered much of North America at the time. The Heinrich events were triggered as a result. The researchers demonstrated this by reconstructing past temperatures and salinities in the North Atlantic. Their results are now published in nature communication.

Heinrich events — or more accurately, Heinrich layers — are recurring conspicuous layers of sediment, usually 10 to 15 centimeters thick, with coarse rock components interrupting the otherwise fine-grained oceanic deposits in the North Atlantic. First discovered and described in the 1980s by geologist Hartmut Heinrich, American geochemist Wally Broecker later officially called them Heinrich layers, which has become a standard term in paleoceanography.

The presence of Heinrich layers has been established throughout the North Atlantic, from Iceland southwards to a line running from New York to North Africa. Such coarse rocks could only be transported by icebergs such a great distance from the point of origin in Hudson Bay.

“However, the real significance of these Heinrich events lies in the fact that, along with the melting phase and the release of icebergs, large amounts of freshwater were introduced into the North Atlantic,” said Lars Max, paleoceanographer at MARUM-Center for Marine Environmental Sciences at the University of Bremen and lead author of the study. As part of their work, he and his co-authors are reconfiguring the interrelationships between Heinrich layers, freshwater supply, and changes in ocean circulation. A thin freshwater lens superimposed on millions of cubic kilometers of water during the Heinrich events is currently believed to be responsible for the disruption of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), or its complete closure, with profound regional and global climatic consequences. The AMOC is just one segment of the global ocean current conveyor belt that is temperature and salinity driven and plays an important role in the climate system.

“Originally, the disturbance was thought to be the result of internal instabilities of the ice sheet itself. However, our research provides evidence that ocean changes had a destabilizing impact on the ice sheet on the North American continent,” says Lars Max. The study of a sediment core obtained by the research vessel Maria S. Merian at the outlet to the Labrador Sea in the North Atlantic provides the first solid evidence of recurring massive accumulations of ocean heat in the deeper layers of the subpolar North Atlantic. This facilitated the melting of the polar ice sheets from below.

“Using trace elements and isotopic analysis methods, we were in fact able to reconstruct temperature and salinity increases at about 150 meters of water depth that always systematically preceded the Heinrich events in time, and corresponded to times of an already weakened Atlantic Ocean.” Meridional Overturning Circulation,” explains Dirk Nürnberg of the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel, who is responsible for the laboratory analyses.

This suggests that changes in ocean circulation have caused the instability of the ice sheet. Continued warming of the ocean at this depth was critical in destabilizing the ice shelf from below, eventually leading to the accelerated shedding of icebergs – the Heinrich events.

By understanding the processes in the history of the earth, we can also better predict what changes can be expected with the current global warming. “If the overturning circulation were to weaken in the future as a result of anthropogenic climate change,” said Christiano Chiessi of the University of São Paulo, “we expect accelerated warming of the deeper subpolar North Atlantic that could negatively impact both the stability of current-day Arctic glaciers and the freshwater budget of the North Atlantic.”

The latest assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) (2021) concludes that with continued warming of the climate, there could be a weakening of the overturning circulation in the Atlantic Ocean within this century. More intense warming of the deeper subpolar North Atlantic and faster melting of Arctic glacier masses could also further accelerate global sea level rise. However, as Lars Max also points out, we can expect that the stability of the Antarctic ice sheet will play an important role in the course of sea level rise. Further studies are critical to better predicting the extent to which the future slowing of the circulation reversal and possible warming of the deeper ocean might affect the future stability of the Antarctic ice sheet.

