Hot milk: what rising prices tell us about inflation

Do you know what half a liter of milk costs? It’s a question designed to catch out-of-touch celebrities and politicians. In these times of inflationary foam, central bankers – and thus markets – may also want to pay attention.

Prices for milk, one of the most basic commodities, are rising. That matters not only to shoppers, but also to those of us after a sign of how sticky inflation will be.

Milk has traditionally proven to be resilient to inflation. Farmers and processors must keep margins to a minimum if they want to sell their wares to the supermarket giants, which are under pressure from discount stores.

This market dynamic – and the fact that we are now drinking more dairy-free alternatives – meant that in the UK from 2008 until recently the average price of a pint was as flat as a glass of the stuff at 42p. In the past year, however, it is up 40 percent to 59p. That may sound like a small change. But for a staple that the average person drinks three times a week, it’s pretty staggering to some.

Elsewhere it is a similar story. In Germany, prices are up by nearly a third in the past year, while the cost of a gallon in the US has risen 15 percent since January.

So what does the rising cost of a pint of milk tell us about the nature of inflation? And how much of the recent spurt has its origin in the supply-side shortages that emerged during the pandemic?

Seeing it happen in such a competitive market shows how embedded price increases have become.

The costs of two of the largest inputs to dairy farmers – feed and fertilizer – are an increase of 83 percent and 179 percent respectively according to the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board last year. “With farm input costs soaring, dairy processors have had to pay more to ensure farmers don’t cut milk production too much,” said Patty Clayton, the industry’s chief dairy analyst.

The war in Ukraine has exacerbated supply-side inflation. The media coverage of the invasion of Russia also meant that the rise in costs was not only painful, but visible – a crucial factor that has helped processors pass them on to retailers.

Joanna Konings, senior economist at Dutch bank ING, says the fact that this has happened, after years of tough negotiations with supermarkets, “shows us how strong the current increases in input prices are”.

However, some input prices are now falling. One is the cost of oil, which is vital throughout the supply chain. “The milk is collected in farm tankers everywhere, so they use fuel, and processing the milk takes energy because it has to be heated. Then there’s the cost of transporting truckloads of milk, cheese and butter by road,” said Maggie Urry, a former dairy industry reporter for the Financial Times.

Droughts in the Northern Hemisphere may have shortened the peak of the milk-producing “spring flush”, putting pressure on output. However, with raw material costs declining globally in recent months, milk price pressures may have peaked.

However, I suspect it will be some time before the spillovers make their way into the supply chain.

When doing their weekly shopping, people notice inflation in two ways. The first is if the cost of a staple they often buy goes up. You may or may not know the price of milk, but I highly doubt you could say that that bottle of Tabasco sauce you buy twice a year costs more now than it did in the winter.

The second is when the price of a basket of goods rises. Andrew Porteous, a consumer and retail analyst at HSBC, says: “Everyone has a few items that they know the price of, but what most of us notice is what we’re paying at the register, when we go, ‘Oh my, me’ spent £55 this week instead of £50.’”

Supermarkets – eager not to be left behind by the discounters that have robbed them of market share over the past decade – “want to make sure the price of their baskets is competitive,” adds Porteous. They do that by only increasing the cost of products that are occasionally purchased.

Milk is so ubiquitous that even Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor who was as close to rock stardom as central bankers, knew the price of a half-gallon. Couple that with an increase in the cost of the average store and what we have is a very visible increase in inflation.

That visibility is very important. Not only will it likely affect shoppers’ and businesses’ expectations about where prices will be by this time next year, but make demands for higher wages and increases in the cost of other products all the more credible. How can you complain that you have to pay a farmer more when you’ve felt the pinch yourself?

The rise in the price of a pint seems to me to be a sign of the stickiness of inflation. I would warn against those market bets that monetary policymakers will soon turn away from rising borrowing costs. Instead, Carney’s successor, Andrew Bailey, and his central bank counterparts will have to squeeze elsewhere as price pressures continue to build from the supply chain to supermarket shelves.

